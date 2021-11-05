Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle / Dog owners urged to control dogs while in public
Acting head of communication Department
Inspector E.S Josepha
Philipsburg, november 4 th 2021
Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle
On November 2, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police spotted a gray Kia Picanto near
Jose-Lake Ball Park in Cul-De-Sac. The car was pulled over and routine check found that the
VIN number was tampered with and the licence plates did not match the vehices – all signs
of a possible stolen car. The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.
The driver V.B.J.G. could not give a good story about how he came into possible of the
vehicle. He was arrested and remains in custody for further questioning.
The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM reminds the public to avoid purchasing potentially
stolen vehicles. Many stolen vehicles are resold far below their actual value. Some buyers
have no idea the vehicles are stolen until it is too late. At that point, the buyers are doubly
disadvantaged, as the vehicle can be seized by police, they may be arrested for being in
possession of stolen property, and they have lost money.
KPSM is working with its French-side counterparts to halt vehicle thefts on the island. Law
enforcement officers from both sides of the island have stepped up controls on all vehicles
suspected of being stolen.
Dog owners urged to control dogs while in public
The Police Force of Sint Maarte KPSM urges dog
owners who use of the Boardwalk or other public
spaces on St. Maarten to ensure their dogs are on a
leash and/or muzzled.
KPSM has received several complaints in the past
days about owners walking their dogs on, for
example, the Boardwalk without a leash or muzzle.
There have been several reported cases of these
dogs attacking both persons and other animals.
Dog owners should understand that they are legally
responsible for any damage that their dogs inflicts
on people and the property of others.
You must log in to post a comment.