Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle / Dog owners urged to control dogs while in public

Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, november 4 th 2021

Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police spotted a gray Kia Picanto near

Jose-Lake Ball Park in Cul-De-Sac. The car was pulled over and routine check found that the

VIN number was tampered with and the licence plates did not match the vehices – all signs

of a possible stolen car. The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.

The driver V.B.J.G. could not give a good story about how he came into possible of the

vehicle. He was arrested and remains in custody for further questioning.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM reminds the public to avoid purchasing potentially

stolen vehicles. Many stolen vehicles are resold far below their actual value. Some buyers

have no idea the vehicles are stolen until it is too late. At that point, the buyers are doubly

disadvantaged, as the vehicle can be seized by police, they may be arrested for being in

possession of stolen property, and they have lost money.

KPSM is working with its French-side counterparts to halt vehicle thefts on the island. Law

enforcement officers from both sides of the island have stepped up controls on all vehicles

suspected of being stolen.

Dog owners urged to control dogs while in public

The Police Force of Sint Maarte KPSM urges dog

owners who use of the Boardwalk or other public

spaces on St. Maarten to ensure their dogs are on a

leash and/or muzzled.

KPSM has received several complaints in the past

days about owners walking their dogs on, for

example, the Boardwalk without a leash or muzzle.

There have been several reported cases of these

dogs attacking both persons and other animals.

Dog owners should understand that they are legally

responsible for any damage that their dogs inflicts

on people and the property of others.

