Selebrashon di fin di aña den Punda!

DMO huntu ku propietarionan den Punda, Curaçao Tourist Board i ‘YDK Clothing’ ta invitábu pa bin sinti e esfera di fin di aña den nos sentro di siudat Punda.

Djaweps awor 2 di desember pa 7or di anochi lo sende e lusnan di palu grandi di Pasku i tambe e lusnan di pasku den nos sentro di siudat durante nos Punda Thursday’s Vibes. E ta premirá di bira un anochi spesial ku entre otro bishita di Papa Pasku, músika bibu di Kadir Snijders i su koro di talentonan, Wabi show den Hanchi Snoa, baile folklor, dushi kuminda i bebida na tur restaurant den Punda i tambe nos show di vuurwerk pa kuartu pasa do 8 di anochi.

Pa abo i bo famia su bienestar, ban disfruta di Punda den un manera sigur siguiendo tur protokòl di higiena.

E palu di Pasku a wòrdu di patrosiná dor di ‘YDK Clothing’ i dekorashon i lusnan di Pasku den nos sentro di siudat ta den kolaborashon ku Kara Productions B.V.

End of the year Celebration in Punda!

DMO together with the Punda property owners, Curaçao Tourist Board and ‘YDK Clothing’ invite you to feel the end of the year spirit in our Downtown Punda.

This Thursday December 2nd at 7pm we light up the big Christmas Tree and Christmas street lights decorations during Punda Thursday’s Vibes. It promises to be a special evening with Santa Claus, live music by Kadir Snijder and his choir of new talents, Wabi show in Hanchi Snoa, folkloric dance, great food, and cocktails at all restaurants in Punda, and our weekly firework show at 8:15pm.

For your own well-being and your family, let’s enjoy Punda in a safe manner by following all the hygiene protocols.

Christmas Tree is sponsored by ‘YDK Clothing’ & the Christmas street lights decoration in collaboration with Kara Productions B.V.

_____

Eindejaarsviering in Punda!

DMO samen met de eigenaars in Punda, Curaçao Tourist Board en ‘YDK Clothing’ nodigen je uit om de eindejaarssfeer te voelen in onze Downtown Punda.

Komende donderdag 2 december om 19.00 uur lichten we de grote kerstboom en de kerst straatverlichting decor aan tijdens onze Punda Thursday’s Vibes. Het belooft een bijzondere avond te worden met de Kerstman, live muziek van Kadir Snijder en zijn koor van nieuwe talenten, Wabi show in Hanchi Snoa, folkloristische dans, heerlijk eten en cocktails bij alle restaurants in Punda en ook onze wekelijkse vuurwerkshow om 20.15 uur.

Laten we voor uw eigen welzijn en uw gezin op een veilige manier van Punda genieten door alle hygiëneprotocollen te volgen.

De kerstboom wordt gesponsord door ‘YDK Clothing’ en de kerst straatverlichting decor is gedaan in samenwerking met Kara Productions B.V.

____

