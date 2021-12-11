Novèmber 2021 a yega 98% di e kantidat di turista registrá na novèmber 2019 esta promé ku pandemia

WILLEMSTAD- 10 di desèmber 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 37.447 turista di estadia pa luna di novèmber. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, luna di novèmber 2021 a yega na 98% di e kantidat registrá na novèmber 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. Na novèmber 2019 un total di 38.159 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Kòrsou a bolbe registrá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista for di Hulanda, un total di 23.024 turista hulandes a keda risibí na novèmber 2021. Pa di sinku luna konsekutivo e kantidat di turista risibí for di Hulanda na 2021 a surpasá e kantidat di turista hulandes risibí den e mesun luna na 2019.

Na novèmber, un kantidat di 26.104 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 23.024 turista, 1.215 for di Alemania i 523 for di Bèlgika. Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku turistanan europeo a keda un averahe di 11.2 anochi na luna di novèmber 2021. Miéntras na novèmber 2019 e averahe di anochi tabata 9.3. Di e turistanan europeo, 56% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di novèmber.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 4.456 turista a bishitá Kòrsou na luna di novèmber di kual 70% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. E turistanan aki a keda un averahe di 7.3 anochi miéntras e mesun luna na 2019 turistanan prosedente di Estádos Unídos a keda 6.8 anochi. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 3.598 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou, 46% tabata prosedente di Colombia miéntras 20% tabata prosedente di Brazil. For di Karibe un total di 1.623 turista di estadia a keda risibí na novèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan den Reino Hulandes.

Na luna di novèmber un total di 29 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 41.280 turista krusero.

“E prestashon realisá na luna di novèmber ta e mihó prestashon desde ku a kita e restrikshonnan di biahe. Un biaha mas esaki ta demostrá kon resiliente nos industria di turismo ta. Ku kasi 37.500 turista di estadia na luna di novèmber nos por anunsiá ku orguyo ku nos industria di turismo ta sigui progresá no opstante e situashon aktual. E esfuerso kolektivo di stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal den nos merkadonan prinsipal a sòru pa luna di novèmber tabata eksitoso. Banda di esaki, Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat total di 222.715 turista di estadia durante e promé 11 lunanan di aña 2021”, asina CTB a remarká.

November 2021 achieved 98% of the pre pandemic arrivals of November 2019

WILLEMSTAD – December 10, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 37,447 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of November. With these arrivals, November 2021 achieved 98% of the pre pandemic arrivals of November 2019, when we welcomed 38,159 stayover visitors. Curaçao registered another record breaking number of stayover arrivals from The Netherlands, a total of 23,024 Dutch visitors were welcomed in November 2021. For the fifth consecutive month, arrivals from the Netherlands in 2021 are surpassing arrivals in the same months in 2019.

For November, there were 26,104 stayover visitors out of Europe. 23,024 from the Netherlands, 1,215 from Germany and 523 from Belgium. Information gathered from the Immigration Cards show that European visitors stayed 11.2 nights on average in November 2021, while the average night spent in November 2019 was 9.3 nights. Of these European visitors, 56% stayed in resort hotels in November.

From the USA, we welcomed 4,456 visitors in November of which 70% stayed in resort hotels. The average nights spent in Curaçao was 7.3, while the same month in 2019 US visitors spent 6.8 nights.

From the South American region, we welcomed 3,598 visitors. Of the South America arrivals, 46% and 20% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,623 stayover visitors in November, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 29 cruise ship calls and 41,280 cruise visitors for the month of November.

“The November performance is so far our best performing month since travel restrictions were lifted, showing once more the resilience of our tourism industry. With almost 37,500 stayover arrivals for November, we can proudly announce that our tourism industry continues to make progress despite these unprecedented times. The collective effort from our local stakeholders combined with our international partners in our main markets made the month of November a success. Besides this, Curaçao welcomed a total of 222,715 stayover arrivals for the first eleven months of 2021,” commented CTB.

