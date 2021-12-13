The Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox welcomes Boka Boxing Club back as a member.

This month the reopening of the boxing club will take place.

Boka Boxing Club was founded in 1966 by Hubert “Ibi” Zimmerman and Chucu Zimmerman.

This month the reopening of the boxing club will take place and will be lead by the brothers of Chucu, Nel Zimmerman & former UBC champion Marcelo “Cheo” Zimmerman.

CuraBox president Edwin Baas and vice-president Andy Frans handed over various boxing equipment, so that the start with boxing training can be made.