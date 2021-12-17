Lancering vernieuwde website Politiecn.com 

Lansamentu di wèpsait renobá Politiecn.com

Ku gran orguyo i satisfakshon Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) ta lansa e wèpsait renobá PolitieCN. Banda di un ‘look’ fresku e wèpsait renobá ta ofresé aun mas opshon pa tuma kontakto ku polis i ta ofresé espasio pa enfoká riba temanan relatá ku polis.

Teniendo kuenta ku desaroyo digital konstante i nesesidat di e habitante- i bishitantenan di Hulanda Karibense, na komienso di 2021 Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN), a inisiá un kolaborashon ku Polis Hulandes (NP). E kolaborashon aki ta un ekstenshon di akuerdonan eksistente ku NP. P’esei a diseñá e wèpsait renobá segun mesun struktura i a base di mesun eksigensia di kalidat ku esun di Polis Hulandes.



Tuma kontakto ku polis di forma digital i fásil awor tambe posibel

E wèpsait renobá ta hasi tumamentu di kontakto ku polis aun mas aksesibel. Riba e wèpsait ta posibel, pa via e tap ‘kontakto’, manda un tep, keho, kòmplimènt òf notifikashon. PAGA TINU! No ta posibel (ainda) pa duna keho via e wèpsait. Esaki ainda mester tuma lugá na bali òf via agente polisial. Notifikashon ku grado di urgensia por hasi solamente via di e liña di emergensia 911.



Keho via wèpsait

Ku lansamentu di e wèpsait awor por ta posibel atrobe pa yena un formulario di keho digitalmente. A deliberá tokante e posibilidat aki anteriormente ku Defensor di Pueblo Nashonal i ta ofresé komunidat chèns pa mèldu un keho tokante tantu tratamentu di un kaso andando komo tokante komportashon di polis. Un partido eksterno i independiente lo evaluá e notifikashon aki. E partido lo duna konseho na Hefe di Kuerpo ku na su turno lo tuma desishon tokante e komportashon. Den kaso ku un dunadó di keho no ta satisfecho, esaki por hasi un apelashon riba Defensor di Pueblo Nashonal. Ku e totalidat aki di prosedura i leinan, kual konforme e rapòrt resien di mantenshon di órden, ta traha bon, KPCN ta trata di ta mas transparente posibel i tambe ta trata di siña di eventual fayo.

Informashon ku ta destaká/ den spòtlait

Aktualmente tin algun tema ku a pone spòtlait riba dje riba e página ‘home’ di e wèpsait. Na e momentu aki esakinan ta, banda di e areglo di duna keho, yudansa pa víktima i informashon tokante krímen sibernétiko. Den kurso di otro aña lo kompartí muchu mas tema. Por haña esakinan via e tap ‘tema’.

Lancering vernieuwde website Politiecn.com

Met grote trots en voldoening lanceert het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) vandaag de vernieuwde PolitieCN website. Naast een nieuwe look & feel biedt de vernieuwde website nog meer opties om in contact te komen met de politie en de mogelijkheid om politie gerelateerde onderwerpen uit te lichten.

Rekening houdend met de constante digitale doorontwikkelingen en de behoeften van de inwoners en bezoekers van Caribisch Nederland, is het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) begin 2021 een samenwerking aangegaan met de Nederlandse Politie (NP). Deze samenwerking is een uitbreiding op de al bestaande afspraken met de NP. De vernieuwde website van KPCN is daarom ook volgens dezelfde structuur en op basis van dezelfde kwaliteitseisen als die van de Nederlandse Politie opgemaakt.

Contact leggen met de politie nu ook digitaal (makkelijker) mogelijk gemaakt.

De vernieuwde website maakt contact leggen met de politie nog toegankelijker. Op de website is het mogelijk om via het tabje ‘Contact’ een tip, klacht, compliment of melding op te sturen. LETOP! Het is (nog) niet mogelijk om aangiften te doen via de website. Dit dient vooralsnog via de balie/agenten te gaan. Spoedeisende meldingen kunnen enkel via de noodlijn 911.

Klachten via de website

Met de lancering van de vernieuwde website is het nu weer mogelijk om een digitaal klachtenformulier in te vullen. Deze mogelijkheid is eerder met de Nationale Ombudsman besproken en bied de samenleving de kans om een klacht over zowel de afhandeling van een lopende zaak als gedragingen van de politie te melden. Deze melding zal door een externe en onafhankelijke partij getoetst worden. De partij brengt een advies uit aan de Korpschef die dan een besluit over de gedraging kan nemen. Indien de klager ontevreden is, kan deze een beroep doen op de Nationale Ombudsman. Met dit geheel van procedures en wetten, die conform het recente rapport van de rechtshandhaving, goed werken, probeert het KPCN zo transparant mogelijk te zijn en te leren van eventuele fouten.

Uitgelichte informatie

Op de homepagina van de website staan op dit moment een aantal uitgelichte onderwerpen. Momenteel zijn dat naast de klachtenregeling ook de slachtofferhulp en informatie over cybercrime. In de loop van volgend jaar zullen wij nog vele andere onderwerpen delen. Deze zijn altijd te vinden via het tabje Onderwerpen.

Launch of renewed website Politiecn.com

With great pride and satisfaction, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN) is launching the renewed Police CN website today. In addition to a new look & feel, the renewed website offers even more options for getting in touch with the police and the possibility to highlight police-related topics.



Taking into account the constant digital developments and the needs of the inhabitants and visitors of the Caribbean Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) entered into a partnership with the Dutch Police (Nederlandse Politie, NP) at the beginning of 2021. This collaboration is an extension of the existing agreements with the NP. The renewed KPCN website is therefore also drawn up according to the same structure and based on the same quality requirements as those of the Dutch Police.



Making contact with the police is now also (easier) possible digitally .

The renewed website makes contacting the police even more accessible. On the website it is possible to send a tip, complaint, compliment or report via the ‘Contact’ tab. ATTENTION! It is not (yet) possible to file declarations via the website. For the time being, this must proceed through the desk/police officers. Urgent reports can only be made via the 911 emergency line.



Complaints via the website

With the launch of the renewed website, it is now possible to fill in a digital complaint form again. This possibility has previously been discussed with the National Ombudsman and offers inhabitants the opportunity to report a complaint about both the handling of an ongoing case and the behavior of the police. This report will be checked by an external and independent party. The party issues advice to the Chief of Police, who can then make a decision about the conduct. If the complainant is dissatisfied, he can appeal to the National Ombudsman. With this set of procedures and laws, which work well in accordance with the recent law enforcement report, the KPCN tries to be as transparent as possible and to learn from eventual mistakes.



Featured information

There are currently a number of featured topics on the homepage of the website. In addition to the complaints procedure, this currently also includes victim support and information about cybercrime. In the course of next year we will share many other topics. These can always be found via the Topics tab.

