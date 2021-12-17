SARPA a inisiá su buelo direkto ruta  Medellín – Kòrsou / SARPA now with direct flights on the Medellín – Curaçao route 

SARPA a inisiá su buelo direkto ruta Medellín – Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di desèmber 2021 – Den un ambiente ameno na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato a tuma lugá selebrashon di e buelo inougural di SARPA su ruta, Medellín – Kòrsou. SAPRA ta un aerolínea ku mas di 40 aña di eksperensia ehekutando buelonan charter i brindando e servisio di air ambulance. SARPA tin un historia kaba ku Kòrsou mirando ku e aerolínea tin hopi aña ta ehekutá e servisio di air ambulance entre Kòrsou i Colombia. Entrante 16 di desèmber, SARPA a start su buelo komersial ku frekuensia di 2 biaha pa siman saliendo for di Medellín pa Kòrsou riba djaweps i djadumingu. E ruta Medellín – Kòrsou ta e aerolínea su promé ruta komersial internashonal. E buelonan lo keda efektuá ku un Embraer ku un kapasidat di 50 stul. Durante e resepshon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, President & CEO di SARPA, Carlos Mesa i Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje tambe tabata riba e aerolínea su promé buelo pa Kòrsou. E konekshon ku SARPA ta brinda e posibilidat pa mas turista prosedente di Colombia bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé; diferente tipo di akomodashon, playanan bunita, nos historia riku, deportenan akuátiko, nos kushina krioyo, platonan internashonal i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá SARPA ku e buelo nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

SARPA now with direct flights on the Medellín – Curaçao route

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2021 – The inauguration of SARPA’s new Medellín – Curaçao route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. SAPRA is an airline with over 40 years’ experience operating charter flights and providing air ambulance services. SARPA is certainly not new to Curaçao, considering that the airline has been operating air ambulance flights for many years between Curaçao and Colombia. Last December 16, SARPA inaugurated its new commercial flight and will be flying from Medellín to Curaçao twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The Medellín – Curaçao route is the airline’s first international commercial route. The flights will be operated with a 50-seat capacity Embraer aircraft. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, SARPA President & CEO, Carlos Mesa, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje was also on the first flight of the airline coming to Curaçao. This connection provided by SARPA will make it possible for more Colombian visitors to come and experience the unique product Curaçao has to offer: different types of accommodation, beautiful beaches, a rich history, watersports, the local cuisine, international dishes and most of all, our friendly people.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate SARPA, wishing them all the best with this new flight.

