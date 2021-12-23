Kaso ‘Ruby’: Kondena pa soborno pa miembro di Parlamentu di 32 luna di enkarselashon i 7 aña di prohibishon di ehersé un funshon públiko / Member of Parliament convicted for bribery to 32 months imprisonment and a 7 year ban on holding public office in ‘Ruby’ case

December 23, 2021

Kaso ‘Ruby’: Kondena pa soborno pa miembro di Parlamentu di 32 luna di enkarselashon i 7 aña di prohibishon di ehersé un funshon públiko

PHILIPSBURG, Sint. Maarten – C.B., un miembro di Parlamentu a keda sentensiá dor di Korte di Promé Instansha na un sentensia di prizòn inkondishonal di trintidos (32) luna i un prohibishon di 7 aña di ehersé un funshon públiko pa ku su papel den e kaso Ruby.

E sospecho kontra di C.B. tabata enfoká riba korupshon durante di su mandato komo Hefe di Infrastruktura na Ministerio di Bibienda Públiko, Medio Ambiente, Desaroyo Spasial i Infrastruktura (VROMI) i e uso inadekuá di fondonan públiko pa uso personal.

A deklará C.B. kulpabel di a solisitá i aseptá soborno pa mas ku 600.000 florin den un periodo di 2,5 aña den konekshon ku e prosedura di destaho públiko pa ku e kòntraktnan di maneho di e landfill na Sint Maarten. E sobornonan tabata inkluí kòntraktnan lukrativo pa su kasá i su yu hòmber. A kondená C.B. adishonalmente pa falsifiká fakturanan relashoná ku e instalashon pa prosesamentu di awa sushi pa asina VROMI paga pa gastunan personal pa su famia i Lions Club. A eksonerá C.B. pa e abusu di poder relashoná ku e traslado di un sitio komersial manehá dor di miembronan di su famia riba un tereno na Kim Sha Beach.

A kondená ko-sospechoso M.B.M. na 10 luna di prizòn inkondishonal. A hañ’é kulpabel di aseptá sobornonan konhuntamente ku su kasá C.B. Korte a tuma na konsiderashon ku M.B.M. a ser kondená den pasado kaba pa froude.

Korte a determiná ku e komportashon di M.B.M. i C.B., en partikular, a kousa daño na e konfiansa di e komunidat di Sint Maarten i tambe na e integridat di atministrashon públiko. Komo role model, nan mester a aktua solamente den interes di pueblo di Sint Maarten. Ni C.B. ni M.B.M. a demostrá algun rekonosimentu ni persepshon den e naturalesa deliktivo di nan akshonnan.

E dos otro sospechosonan, L.L. i R.F., kada unu a risibí, pa pago di e sobornonan, un sentensia kondishonal di prizòn di 12 luna i adishonalmente un kastigu di trabou di 210 ora. A sentensiá e empresa ku nan a husa den e prosedura di destaho públiko na un but kondishonal di 100.000 florin antiyano. Korte a tuma na konsiderashon ku apesar ku nan aktonan tabata hopi dañino pa komunidat, nan no ta meresé un sentensia di prizòn inkondishonal mirando ku nan a koperá ku e investigashon i a ofresé, te na sierto punto, konosimentu di e echosnan ounke asina nan a inkriminá nan mes ku nan frankesa den e asuntu aki. Tambe a tuma na konsiderashon ku en komparashon C.B. i M.B.M. ta tin un papel bastante mas aktivo den e kreashon di e mikro-sistema ku L.L and R.F.

E sentensianan tabata un tiki mas abou ku lokual Ministerio Públiko a pidi, pasobra di retrasonan inesesario. Sinembargo, esaki no ta konta pa e prohibishon di ehersé un funshon públiko: Korte a huzga ku mirando e gravedat di e kaso aki, un prohibishon di 5 aña no ta adekuá anto ku na lugá di esaki e mester ta 7 aña.

E resultado di e kaso aki ta demostrá ku sistema hudisial ta tuma krimennan ku ta dañino pa e pais, i den ekstenshon di esaki dañino pa tur miembro di komunidat, hopi serio. E tipo di krimen aki ta aun mas dañino pa komunidat na momentu ku e keda kometé dor di personanan ku mester sirbi komo role model i protektor di e patrimonio di pueblo. Amtenarnan i esnan kontratá dor di gobièrnu pa ehekutá tareanan den su nòmber mester realisá esaki nan semper ku e bienestar di e país i e pueblo komo enfoke i no traishoná e konfiansa depositá den nan.

E investigashon Ruby a kuminsá den yüli 2018 dor di e tim di investigashon di RST bou di outoridat di e Tim Anti-Korupshon (TBO) di Ofisina di Prokurador General di Kòrsou, Sint Maarten, Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba, debí na indikashonnan fuerte di mal maneho struktural di e landfill kual a resultá den riesgonan serio di salubridat pa e komunidat di Sint Maarten.

Riba 12 di febrüari 2021, Korte di Apelashon di Aruba, Kòrsou, Sint Maarten, i islanan BES a ordená e persekushon di C.B. E orden aki tabata nesesario debí ku e Konstitushon di Sint Maarten i e Ordenansa Nashonal di Personanan ku Outoridat Polítiko ta preskribí ku e Ofisina di Prokurador General por persiguí un persona ku outoridat polítiko solamente despues ku tin un orden pa esaki diktá dor di Korte di Apelashon.

Pa un komunidat demokrátiko funshoná bon, ta esensial pa siudadanonan tin konfiansa den nan gobièrnu i nan atministrashon públiko. Korupshon atministrativo ta un fenómeno ku varios faseta ku ta pasa normalmente na e punto tangente di interesnan públiko i privá. Korupshon por perturbá un komunidat permanentemente, debilitá e integridat di e gobièrnu i ta kondusí na kompetensia komersial inhustu. Pa e rason aki, TBO ta tuma indikashonnan di korupshon masha serio i, si ta nesesario, ta investigá nan debidamente.

Member of Parliament convicted for bribery to 32 months imprisonment and

a 7 year ban on holding public office in ‘Ruby’ case

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten -C.B., a Member of Parliament was sentenced by The Court of First

Instance to an unconditional prison sentence of thirty-two (32) months and to a 7-year ban on

holding public office for his role in the Ruby case.

The suspicion against C.B. was focused on corruption during his tenure as Head of Infrastructure at

the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the

misuse of public funds for personal purposes.

C.B. was found guilty of requesting and accepting bribes of over 600.000 guilders in a period of 2,5

years in relation to the tendering procedure for management contracts of the landfill on Sint

Maarten. The bribes included lucrative contracts for his wife and son. He was also convicted for

forging invoices related to the sewage plant in order for VROMI to pay for personal expenses for his

family and the Lions Club.

C.B. was acquitted for the abuse of power related to the relocation of a business premises operated

by his family members on a parcel in Kim Sha Beach.

Co-suspect M.B.M was sentenced to 10 months unconditional imprisonment. She was found guilty

of taking bribes in association with her husband C.B. The Court took into account that M.B.M. was

previously convicted for fraud.

The Court ruled that the behavior of M.B.M. and C.B. in particular, inflicted damage to the trust of

the people of Sint Maarten and damage to the integrity of the public administration. As role models,

they should have only acted in the interest of the people of Sint Maarten. Also did neither C.B. nor

M.B.M. show any acknowledgement or insight in the criminality of their actions.

The other two suspects L.L. and R.F. each received a 12-month conditional prison sentences and 210

hours of community service for paying the bribes. Their corporate entity they used in the tender

procedure was convicted to a conditional fine of 100.000 Antillean guilders. The Court took into

consideration that although their acts were severely undermining to society, they do not deserve an

unconditional prison sentence asthey cooperated with the investigation and offered, to a certain

extent, insight into the facts even though they incriminated themselves with their openness in the

matter. It was also taken into account that the C.B. and M.B.M. had a significantly more active role in

staging the corrupt microsystem than L.L and R.F. had.

The sentences were slightly lower than requested by the Prosecutor’s Office because of undue delay

in the Ruby Case. However, this does not apply to the ban on holding public office: the Court ruled

that due tothe severity of this case, a 5 year ban is not adequate and it should be 7 years instead.

The outcome of this case shows that the justice system takes crimes that harm the country, and by

extension every member of the society, very serious. This type of crime is even more damaging to

the community when perpetrated by people who should serve as role models and guardians of the

patrimony of the people. Civil servants and those contracted by government to execute tasks on its

behalf must carry these out with the good of the country and its people in mind and not betray the

trust and confidence placed in them.

The Ruby investigation was started in July 2018 by the RST Investigation Team under the authority of

the Anti-Corruption Taskforce (TBO) of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten,

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, due to strong indications of structural mismanagement of the landfill

which resulted in serious health risks for the community of Sint Maarten.

On February 12, 2021, the Court of Appeals of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the BES-islands

ordered the prosecution of C.B. This order was required as the Constitution of Sint Maarten and the

National Ordinance of individuals with Political Authority prescribe that the Prosecutor’s Office can

only prosecute individuals with political authority after an order to that effect has been issued by the

Court of Appeals.

For a well-functioning democratic society, it is essential that citizens have confidence in their

government and public administration. Administrative corruption is a multi-facetedphenomenon

that occurs typically at the interface of public and private interests. Corruption can permanently

disrupt a society, it undermines the integrity of the government and leads to unfair commercial

competition. For this reason, TBO takes indications of corruption very serious and, if necessary, has

them thoroughly investigated

