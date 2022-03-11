Konektá ku tur poliklínika di CMC via WhatsApp

Willemstad, March 10th, 2022 – Starting Monday, March 14th, Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will activate a

WhatsApp number to make appointments, request test results, request a repeat prescription, or to confirm that the reference letter from your General Practitioner has been received. The WhatsApp number (+5999-

745-0000) is only to connect with the clinics. The option will help lower the amount of incoming calls in order to help patients in a more efficient manner. The option to call the central number to speak directly to a person remains available when calling 745-0000.

If you do not immediately receive an answer to your question via WhatsApp, a representative of the clinic will call you directly within 48 hours. If you have an emergency, call 911 or an ambulance at 912.

Visit the Curaçao Medical Center Facebook page and click “follow” to receive the latest updates.