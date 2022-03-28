GOBIERNU NOTISIA Diputado Nina Den Heyer a habri awe e workshop ‘Bibienda pa grupo fragil’ ku ta dura algun dia. March 28, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Boneiru Diputado Nina Den Heyer a habri awe e workshop ‘Bibienda pa grupo fragil’ ku ta dura algun dia. Gedeputeerde Nina Den Heyer opende vanochtend de meerdaagse workshop ‘Huisvesting kwetsbare groepen’. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
