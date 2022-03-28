GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Diputado Nina Den Heyer a habri awe e workshop ‘Bibienda pa grupo fragil’ ku ta dura algun dia.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Gobièrnu di Boneiru

Diputado Nina Den Heyer a habri awe e workshop ‘Bibienda pa grupo fragil’ ku ta dura algun dia.
Gedeputeerde Nina Den Heyer opende vanochtend de meerdaagse workshop ‘Huisvesting kwetsbare groepen’.
Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: