Succesvolle Jongerenconferentie EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO / A successful Youth Conference organized by EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO / Eksitoso konferensia di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO pa hóbennan

Succesvolle Jongerenconferentie EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO

WILLEMSTAD -7 april, 2022- EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao, het informatiecentrum over de Europese Unie (EU) organiseerde op 4 en 5 april een EU Jongerenconferentie: “Make it Strong – Empower the Caribbean Youth”. Het jaar 2022 is door de EU uitgeroepen tot het Europees Jaar voor de Jongeren. De conferentie is georganiseerd in samenwerking met de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid en de University of Curacao ( UoC) om met Caribische jongeren de dialoog aan te gaan over het belang van Europa voor Curaçao en wat EU-burgerschap voor hen kan betekenen. Zeer recent is het Jongerenklankbord van Curaçao opgericht dat meedenkt over het vormgeven van het EU Jongerenjaar.

De eerste dag van de EU Jongerenconferentie vond plaats op de campus van de University of Curaçao (UoC) en werd ingeleid door Roberto Willems, adviseur voor het landelijk netwerk voor wereldburgerschap en internationalisering in Nederland, tevens ambassadeur voor eTwinning. De heer Willems ging in op de uitdagingen die wij wereldwijd ervaren als gevolg van COVID en op welke wijze de EU deze uitdagingen samen met de volgende generatie wilt aangaan. De heer Willems benadrukte de meerwaarde van de meertaligheid van onze jongeren, wat in Europa een groot goed is. Studenten van de leerlingenraden van MIL, Radulphus College en de UoC reageerden enthousiast en deelden hun visie op de toekomst en de EU-prioriteiten die zij ook voor Curaçao zien. Innovatie, digitalisering en educatie zouden volgens de aanwezige jongeren op Curaçao topprioriteit moeten zijn.

De tweede presentatie werd verzorgd door Judric Pietersz, plaatsvervangend territoriale ordonnateur voor het Europees Ontwikkelingsfonds (EDF) voor Curaçao. Mevrouw Pietersz ging in op de succesvolle EU-projecten die op Curaçao zijn uitgevoerd en de projecten die de komende periode met EU middelen gefinancierd worden. Na de lunchlezing over EU-burgerschap die plaatsvond onder leiding van prof. dr. Flora Goudappel, decaan van de Faculteit der Rechtsgeleerdheid van de University of Curaçao en tevens EU-expert, werden de jongeren rondgeleid op de Technische faculteit van de UoC. Zij maakten kennis met de technische studierichtingen, want dat is de weg naar de groene en digitale banen van de toekomst.

Op 5 en 6 april werd door Europe Direct Curaçao ook EU gastlessen verzorgd op Ancilla Domini en Radulphus College onder leiding van de heer Willems, vergezeld door enkele leden van Europe Direct Curacao Youth Sounding Board om zo meerdere jongeren te betrekken met het Europa debat.

De EU thema’s zijn ook aan bod gekomen tijdens het webinar van 6 april waarin de twee EU Jongerenvertegenwoordigers van Nederland, Leah Corsmit en Leverne Nijman, de deelnemers informeerden over de invloed van Europa op ons dagelijks leven en de werking van de verschillende EU-instellingen. Eduard Slootweg, hoofd van de Nederlandse vertaalafdeling van het Europees Parlement, gevestigd in Luxemburg besprak de mogelijkheden die de jongeren hebben om een betaalde stageplaats bij een EU instelling te bemachtigen. Arxen Alders, voormalig trainee bij het Europees Parlement Liaisonbureau in Den Haag deelde zijn ervaringen met de jongeren.

Beelden en conclusies van de conferentie zullen binnenkort via onze social mediakanalen Facebook, Instagram en LinkedIn gedeeld worden.

Europe Direct Curaçao, een initiatief van de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid in Curaçao en de Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel is sinds mei 2021 van start gegaan. EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO wordt financieel ondersteund door de Europese Commissie, het dagelijks bestuur van de Europese Unie.

Voor meer informatie over Europe Direct Curaçao en de activiteiten kunt u contact opnemen met de lokale manager van Europe Direct Curaçao, de heer Steven Damiana via: info@europedirectcuracao.com.

***********************ENGLISH ********************

A successful Youth Conference organized by EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO

WILLEMSTAD -7 April 2022- EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao, the European Union (EU) information center, organized an EU Youth Conference on April 4th and 5th: ‘Make it Strong – Empower the Caribbean Youth’. The year 2022 has been designated by the EU as the European Year of Youth. The conference is organized in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the University of Curaçao (UOC) to start a dialogue with Caribbean young people about the importance of Europe for Curaçao and what EU citizenship can mean for them. Very recently, the Curaçao Youth Sounding Board was established to help shape the EU Youth Year activities.

The first day of the EU Youth Conference took place on the campus of the University of Curaçao (UOC) and was introduced by Roberto Willems. He is an advisor of the national network for global citizenship and internationalization in the Netherlands and an ambassador for eTwinning. Mr. Willems discussed the challenges we are experiencing worldwide because of COVID-19 and how the EU wants to tackle these challenges together with the next generation. He emphasized the added value of the multilingualism of our young people, which is a great asset in Europe. Students from the student councils of MIL, Radulphus College and the UOC responded enthusiastically and shared their vision for the future and the EU priorities they also see for Curaçao. According to these young people in Curacao, innovation, digitization, and education should be top priorities.

The second presentation was given by Judric Pietersz, Deputy Territorial Authorizing Officer for the European Development Fund (EDF) for Curaçao. Ms. Pietersz discussed the successful EU projects that have been carried out in Curaçao and the projects that will be financed with EU funds in the coming period. After the lunch lecture on EU citizenship, which was led by Prof. Dr. Flora Goudappel, Dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Curaçao and an EU expert, the young people were shown around the Technical Faculty of the UOC. They were introduced to the technical disciplines; the way to the green and digital jobs of the future.

On April 5th and 6th, Europe Direct Curaçao also provided EU guest lectures at Ancilla Domini and Radulphus College led by Mr. Willems, accompanied by some members of Europe Direct Curacao Youth Sounding Board to involve several young people in the Europe debate. The EU themes were also addressed during the webinar on April 6th in which the two EU Youth Representatives from the Netherlands, Leah Corsmit and Leverne Nijman, informed participants about the influence of Europe on our daily lives and the functioning of the different EU institutions.

Eduard Slootweg, head of the Dutch translation department of the European Parliament, based in Luxembourg, discussed the possibilities for young people to obtain a paid internship at an EU institution. Arxen Alders, former trainee at the European Parliament Liaison Office in The Hague, shared his experiences with the young people.

Images and conclusions of our seminars will soon be shared via our social media channels through Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Europe Direct Curaçao, an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Curaçao and the Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) has been launched since May 2021. The establishment of EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO is financially supported by the European Commission, the executive committee of the European Union. Those looking for information about the European Union usually don’t know where to start. The European Commission has therefore set up an information network. This network has been active throughout the EU under the name of Europe Direct for some time, but not yet in the Caribbean region.

For more information and activities, please contact the local manager of Europe Direct Curaçao, Mr. Steven Damiana at: info@europedirectcuracao.com

*****************************PAPIAMENTU ***********************

Eksitoso konferensia di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO pa hóbennan

WILLEMSTAD – 7 aprel 2022- EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO, e sentro di informashon tokante Union Europeo, a organisá un konferensia Europeo pa hóben dia 4 i 5 di aprel último. E konferensia aki tabatin komo título “Make it strong- Empower the Caribbean Youth”. Union Europeo a dekretá aña 2022 komo aña pa hóbennan. E konferensia a wòrdu organisá den kolaborashon ku Kámara di Komèrsio i Universidat di Kòrsou (UoC) pa huntu ku hóbennan den Karibe dialogá riba importansia di Europa pa Kòrsou i kiko siudadano Europeo ta nifiká pa nan. Resientemente Europe Direct Curaçao su plataforma pa hóbennan a wòrdu lansá ku e meta pa duna kontenido na e aña pa hóbennan di Union Europeo ku yudansa di hóbennan na Kòrsou mes.

E promé dia di konferensia a tuma lugá riba tereno di Universidat di Kòrsou i a wòrdu dirigí pa Roberto Willems, konsehero di e ret nashonal pa siudadanía global i internashonalisashon na Hulanda, alabes embahador di eTwinning. Señor Willems a profundisá riba retonan ku nos ta eksperensiando mundialmente a konsekuensia di COVID i kon Union Europeo ke atendé ku e retonan aki huntu ku e próksimo generashon. Sr. Willems a pone énfasis riba e echo ku nos hóbennan ta multilingual i ku esaki ta di gran balor i tin un bentaha enorme den Europa. Studiantenan ku ta forma parti di konseho di alumno na MIL, Radulphus College i UoC a reakshoná ku entusiasmo i a kompartí nan vishon pa futuro i e prioridatnan ku nan ta mira pa Kòrsou. Inovashon, digitalisashon i edukashon ta e aspektonan ku mester tin mas prioridat, segun e hóbennan ku tabata presente.

Di dos presentashon tabata na enkargo di Judric Pietersz, ordenadó teritorial suplente pa ‘Europees Ontwikkelingsfonds’ (EOF). Señora Pietersz a pone atenshon riba proyektonan eksitoso di Union Europeo ku a tuma lugá na Kòrsou i proyektonan ku den futuro lo wòrdu finansiá pa Union Europeo. Despues di un lektura tokante siudadanía di Union Europeo, dirigí pa prof. dr. Flora Goudappel, dekano di e fakultat di lei na UoC i alabes eksperto riba tereno di Union Europeo, e hóbennan a haña un rekorido den e fakultat tékniko di UoC. Nan a sera konosí ku estudionan tékniko pasobra nan ta e yabi pa trabou digital i bèrdè den futuro.

Dianan 5 i 6 di aprel Europe Direct Curaçao a sòru pa seshon di informashon na Ancilla Domini i Radulphus College bou di guia di sr. Willems, kompañá pa algun miembro di Europe Direct Curaçao Youth Sounding Board ( plataforma di hóbennan ) pa asina involukrá hóbennan den un debate tokante Europa.

E tópikonan di Union Europeo aki tambe a bini dilanti durante di un wèbinar dia 5 di aprel kaminda dos hóben representante di Union Europeo na Hulanda, Leah Corsmit i Leverne Nijman, a informá e partisipantenan tokante influensia di Europa riba nos bida diario i kon e diferente instansianan di Union Europeo ta funshoná. Eduard Slootweg, kabesante di e departamento di tradukshon di parlamento europeo na Hulanda, establesé na Luxemburg a papia di e posibilidatnan ku hóbennan tin pa yega na un lugá pa kore stazje den un instansia di Union Europeo. Arxen Alders, ex-stazjèr di e Liaisonbureau di Parlamento Europeo na Den Haag tambe a kompartí su eksperensianan ku e partisipantenan.

Imágennan i konklushonnan di e diferente seminarionan lo ta disponibel pronto riba nos medionan sosial manera Facebook, Instagram i Linkedin.

Europe Direct Curaçao, un inisiativa di Kámara di Komersio i Industria di Kòrsou i Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) a wòrdu lansa na mei e aña aki. Establesimentu di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO ta wòrdu finansieramente apoyá dor di Komishon Europeo, e direktiva di Union Europeo. Esun ku ta buska informashon tokante di Union Europe, hopi biaha no sa unda e kuminsá. E struktura aki ta eksistí basta tempu kaba i ta aktivo den henter EU ku mas ku 500punto di informashon, pero anteriormente nunka promé tabata tin un presensia den region di Karibe.

Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku e manager lokal di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO na Kòrsou: Steven Damiana via info@europedirectcuracao.com .

