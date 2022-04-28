Kámara di Komèrsio ku Webinarnan informativo gratuito pa empresario

Willemstad – Kámara di Komèrsio den su afan pa sigui promové desaroyo di nos ekonomia ta ofresé webinarnan grátis pa informá esnan ku ta empresario i esnan ku ta plania pa bira empresario. Un di nos metanan prinsipal ta representá e komunidat empresarial den su totalidat, informá i guia e empresario riba e proseso di kuminsá su negoshi pero tambe den kresementu di e negoshi.

Kámara di Komèrsio a tene kuenta ku e situashon aktual di nos komunidat i pa e motibu aki ta ofresé tur webinar gratuito for di promé lockdown na mart 2020, pa eduká e empresario den komodidat di su mes espasio. Durante e webinarnan aki ta brinda e e posibilidat pa risibí tur informashonnan verídiko ku e mester pa un negoshi. Tur kurso planiá i duná na e empresario ta basá riba e nesesidat kompleto di maneho general di e empresa, semper teniendo kuenta ku e kalidat di informashon ku e empresario ta risibí. Kada webinar ta karga ku informashon i rekursonan balioso pa yuda desaroyá i perfekshoná abilidatnan kual despues e empresario por apliká den su negoshi.

Informashonnan riba diferente área manera: konsepto i maneho di negoshi, finansa i finansiamentu, servisio na kliente i merkado, proseso den negoshi, produkshon, informashon legal i kambio di lei, pèrmit pa empresa. Den luna di Mart so ku a kaba di pasa, mas ku 495 partisipante a forma parti di e webinarnan ku a wòrdu ofresé. Den luna di Mei i Yüni nos lo tin e siguiente webinarnan:

Den luna di Mei lo tin e siguiente webinarnan:

3 i 5 di Mei, presupuesto

25 i 26 di Mei, tuma desishon stratégiko a base di bo empresa su solvensia i likides

Despues lo sigui luna di Yüni ku e siguiente webinarnan:

7 i 9 di Yüni, Kostprijs & Verkoopprijsberekening

21 i 22 di Yüni, Formulario di Registrashon Registro Komersial

Pa mas informashon tokante nos webinarnan of registrashon bo por bishita i like nos paginá di Facebook EmpresaChiki. Despues bo por klik riba events i tur webinar organisá pa Kámara di Komersio lo paresé riba bo pantaya. Tambe por mira e webinarnan ku nos ta ofrese riba Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter i otro Facebook (@CuracaoChamber)

Pa kualkier pregunta por tuma kontakto ku nos departamento di Informashon – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 of e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

The Curacao Chamber offers free webinars for entrepreneurs

Willemstad – The Curacao Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in our objective to promote economic development, offers free informative webinars to existing and prospective entrepreneurs. One of our main goals is to represent the business community in general, inform and guide the entrepreneur in the process of starting and growing their own business.

The Chamber of Commerce takes the current situation in which our community finds itself into account and for this reason we have been offering free webinars since the first lockdown in March 2020. This allows the entrepreneur to be trained in the comfort of his own environment. During these webinars the entrepreneur is able to receive essential information that is necessary for a company. Every webinar planned and delivered is based on the need for more knowledge about the general management of a company. The quality of the information provided is always taken into account. The webinars are packed with valuable information and resources that help develop and perfect skills that can be applied later on in the business.

Different topics are discussed during these webinars, such as; business concept and management, finance and financing, customer service and markets, business processes, manufacturing, legal issues and changes in the law as well as permits. In the past month, March, a total of 495 existing and prospective entrepreneurs participated in the webinars. In the months of May and June we will offer the following webinars:

The following topics are planned for May:

May 3 rd & 5 th : Budgeting

& 5 : Budgeting May 25th & 26th: Make strategic decisions based on the solvency and liquidity of the company

The following topics are planned for June:

June 7 th & 9 th : Cost and sales price calculation

& 9 : Cost and sales price calculation 21st & 22nd: Curacao Chamber registration forms

Follow our Facebook page Empresa Chiki for more information about our webinars and how to register. Click on events for an overview of all upcoming webinars organized by the Chamber of Commerce Curaçao. You can get information about our webinars also on our accounts of LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter ( @CuracaoChamber).

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our information department – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 or e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

Willemstad – De Kamer van Koophandel, in haar intenties om de economische ontwikkeling te promoten, biedt gratis informatieve webinars aan bestaande en toekomstige ondernemers. Een van onze belangrijkste doelen is het vertegenwoordigen van het bedrijfsleven in het geheel, informeren en begeleiden van de ondernemer in het proces om een eigen bedrijf te starten en deze te laten groeien.

De Kamer van Koophandel houdt rekening met de huidige situatie waar onze gemeenschap zich in bevindt en biedt om deze reden gratis webinars aan sinds de eerste ‘lockdown’ in maart 2020. Hierdoor wordt de ondernemer opgeleid in het comfort van zijn eigen omgeving. Tijdens deze webinars krijgt de ondernemer essentiële informatie die nodig is voor een bedrijf. Elk geplande en gegeven webinar is gebaseerd op de behoefte naar meer kennis over het algemeen leiden van een bedrijf. Er wordt altijd rekening gehouden met de kwaliteit van de informatie die gegeven wordt. De webinars hebben inhoudelijk waardevolle informatie en middelen die helpen met het ontwikkelen en het perfectioneren van vaardigheden, welke ( later) in het bedrijf toegepast kunnen worden.

Verschillende thema’s komen tijdens deze webinars aan bod, zoals; bedrijfsconcept en bestuur, financiën en financiering, dienstverlening aan klanten en markten, bedrijfsprocessen, productie, juridische vraagstukken en veranderingen in de wet en vergunningen. In de afgelopen maand, maart, deden een totaal van 495 huidige en toekomstige ondernemers mee aan de webinars.

Voor Mei staan de volgende thema’s op de planning:

3 en 5 Mei: Budgettering

25 en 26 Mei: Strategische beslissingen nemen op basis van de solvabiliteit en liquiditeit van het bedrijf

Vervolgens staan de volgende thema’s op de planning voor Juni:

7 en 9 Juni: Kostprijs & Verkoopprijsberekening

25 en 26 Mei: Kamer van koophandel registratieformulieren

Volg onze Facebook pagina Empresa Chiki voor meer informatie omtrent onze webinars en de registratie hiervoor. Klik dan op evenementen voor een overzicht van alle webinars die door de Kamer van Koophandel georganiseerd worden. U kunt informatie over onze webinars ook vinden op Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter ( @CuracaoChamber).

Voor vragen kunt u gerust contact opnemen met onze informatieafdeling – Entrepreneurship Center via WhatsApp: +5999 696-0885 of e-mail: businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

