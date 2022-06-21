Latest:

Gobierno di Aruba:   DENZEL DUMFRIES: SI BO KERE DEN BO MES Y BO SA KICO BO KIER TUR COS TA POSIBEL Exito na tur muchanan participando den Weganan Escolar 2022

KLIK AKI PA WAK E FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054
ORANJESTAD – Diabierna 17 di juni na ocasion di apertura di Weganan Escolar 2022, WE Aruba, E hoben deportista profesional Denzel Dumfries a hiba palabra na tur muchanan presente y desea nan exito durante e weganan escolar.

 

Sr. Dumfries a haci uzo di e oportunidad pa gradici Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes y tambe Minister encarga cu deporte Endy Croes pa e oportunidad di ta presente. “Mi ta hay’e sumamente fantastico pa ta aki y pa mira cuanto mucha lo participa na e weganan aki.” El a sigui bisa cu e ta un honor pa e por ta na Aruba unda cu el a biba algun tempo y unda cu semper e ta sinti’e na cas unabes cu e tey bek.

 

“Mi ta haye interesante pa mira tur e felisidad di muchanan y cuanto gana e muchanan tin pa participa na e weganan.” Sr. Dumfries a splica di e bunita ruta cu el a encamina pa yega na hunga pa Inter Milan y tambe pa forma parti di e team nacional di Hulanda y aworaki den preparacion pa WK na december.

 

“Tur esaki mi a logra door di traha duro, kere den mi mes, confia den mi mes y semper busca retonan nobo pa mi mes. Algun dia bo ta logra y otro dianan no, pero un cos cu mi semper tabatin ta cu mi ta kere den mi mes. Si bo ta kere den bo mes, den bo mesun cualidadnan y bo sa loke bo kier, e orey tur cos ta posibel. Esey ta loke a semper pusha mi durante henter mi carera te dia di awe,” sr. Dumfries a bisa.

 

Por ultimo, el a gradici un y tur cu a haci posibel pa e por tabata presente na e apertura di Weganan Escolar 2022. “Mi ta haye fantastico pa mira cuanto hende a presenta na e ocasion”. Alabes sr. Dumfries a desea tur mucha hopi exito cu e weganan y spera cu cada mucha duna e miho di nan mes, “Doe jullie best”.

