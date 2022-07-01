Bo ke djòin e tim di turismo? Bishitá e dianan di informashon i registrá bo mes!

WILLEMSTAD- 30 di yüni 2022 – Resientemente, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a pone fondonan disponibel pa start diferente training pa prepará personanan pa por yena vakaturanan den sektor di turismo i hospitalidat. Sektor di turismo ta kresiendo i mester di personanan bon prepará den diferente funshon pa por okupá e vakaturanan. Pa e motibu aki lo organisá 2 dia di registrashon pa tur ku ke djòin e tim di turismo. Lo bai ehekutá diferente trayekto di training kòrtiku i mediano pa medio di e konsepto di werkend-leren (traha i siña). E kursonan ku ta bai start próksimamente ta; kokí, weiter, bartènder i housekeeping. E kursonan aki lo keda ofresé di forma grátis. Tur ku ta interesá por pasa i inskribí nan mes dia 4 òf 5 di yüli próksimo na Sambil Curaçao entre 8:30 mainta pa 3’or di atardi.

E programa di training ta resortá bou di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) miéntras Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa lo keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW), Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) i partnernan den sektor privá.

Do you want to join the tourism team?

Visit the information days and get registered!

WILLEMSTAD- June 30, 2022 – As was previously announced, the Curaçao government has made funds available to start with several training sessions to prepare individuals in order to fill some vacancies in the tourism and hospitality sector. The tourism sector is growing and there is a need for well-prepared individuals in several functions to occupy these vacant spots. For this reason, there will be 2 registration days for all those who want to join the tourism team.

Several short and medium-length courses will be executed using the apprenticeship model. The courses which will be starting shortly are for the positions of chef, waiter/waitress, bartender, and housekeeping. These courses will be offered for free. All who are interested can come by to register on July 4 and 5 at Sambil Curaçao between 8:30 AM and 3:00 PM.

The training program falls under the authority of the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), while Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) will be in charge of the program execution. The program will be executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare (SOAW), the Ministry of Education (OWCS) and private sector partners.