Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta Kòrsou – Aruba

WILLEMSTAD- 11 di yüli 2022 – Jetair Caribbean a selebrá inisio di otro ruta mas, kual ta e konekshon entre Kòrsou i Aruba. E buelo inougural aki ta marka inisio di e di shete destinashon di e aerolínea. Pa selebrá e echo spesial aki, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) a tene un resepshon na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato. Durante di e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, Managing Director di Jetair Caribbean sr. Antonio Ribeiro, CEO di Jetair Caribbean sr. Robert Maas i Director of Air Service Marketing & Development na Curaçao Airport Partners, sra. Peggy Croes.

Na yegada di e promé buelo for di Aruba, e avion a risibí e tradishonal saludo di awa. E ruta nobo di Jetair ta hasi posibel pa mas turista for di Aruba bin eksperensiá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Ademas, e konekshon nobo ku Jetair a inisiá ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal. E buelo di Jetair lo ta 4 biaha pa siman, dos biaha riba djaluna i dos biaha riba djabièrnè. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Fokker 70 ku un kapasidat di 80 stul.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curacao Airport Holding (CAH) ta felisitá Jetair ku nan destinashon nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Celebrating Jetair’s inaugural flight on the Curaçao – Aruba route

WILLEMSTAD — July 11, 2022 – Jetair Caribbean is celebrating the start of yet another new route—this time, between Curaçao and Aruba. The inaugural flight marked the opening of the seventh destination on the airline’s schedule. To celebrate this special occasion, the Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), held a reception at the Curaçao International Airport. Speakers at the reception included Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, as well as the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Mr. Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Jetair Caribbean, Mr. Antonio Ribeiro, Jetair Caribbean CEO Mr. Robert Maas and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Mrs. Peggy Croes.

At its first arrival from Aruba, the aircraft received the traditional water salute. This new Jetair route will allow for more tourists from Aruba to come and experience the unique product Curaçao has to offer, while at the same time expanding the travel options available to locals. Jetair will be operating this route four times a week, twice on Mondays and twice on Fridays, with an 80-seat capacity Fokker 70.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Jetair, wishing them all the best with this new destination.