Samenwerking INTERPOL en Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland werpt vruchten af

Kolaborashon entre INTERPOL i Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta fruktífero

Den e kaso di e mucha muhé Boneriano pèrdí na Oropa, KPCN a traha intensivamente huntu ku INTERPOL. Esaki, entre otro, a kondusí ku e mucha muhé por a regresá Boneiru rápido. E ret di kolaborashon konsistiendo di e departamentu di Informashon i Ekspertisio di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense i INTERPOL a mustra kon importante un kolaborashon stabil ta. Tin 194 pais afiliá na e organisashon mundial di INTERPOL, bou di kua tambe Hulanda Karibense. Sinembargo a hasi un apelashon eksitoso na trahadónan di Koninklijke Marechaussee i di e Ofisina Sentral Nashonal (NCB) na Hulanda, ku tabata dispuesto pa asistí.

For di 12 di aprel 2021, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, huntu ku Polis Hulandes i INTERPOL, a establesé un kolaborashon internashonal. E islanan Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba, via e kontakto direkto ku INTERPOL, ta den kontakto ku e sede prinsipal na Lyon i ku agentenan polisial kasi rònt mundu. Dor di esaki agentenan polisial di KPCN mes por konsultá i suministrá e banko di dato di INTERPOL i asina interkambiá informashon rònt mundu di un manera seif.

Agentenan di intèl di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense spesial di trein ta traha den e departamentu di Informashon i Ekspertisio. Nan ta forma e konekshon entre INTERPOL i e servisionan di mantenshon di lei na e islanan di Hulanda Karibense, Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba. Pa kasonan di persona pèrdí i trabou di reshèrshi en partikular e unidatnan spesial aki i e kolaborashon rápido i efektivo den e ret polisial kompletu ta indispensabel. Den e kaso aki esaki a kondusí na hayasgo rápido di e mucha muhé pèrdí.

Collaboration between INTERPOL and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is bearing fruit

The KPCN cooperated intensively with Interpol on the recent disappearance of a Bonairean girl in Europe. This also led to the girl being back on Bonaire quickly. This network collaboration, consisting of the Information and Expertise department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and INTERPOL, showed how important strong cooperation is. 194 member states, including the Caribbean Netherlands, are affiliated to the worldwide INTERPOL organisation. This network also successfully appealed to employees of the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the ‘National Central Bureau'(NCB) in the Netherlands, who were willing to support them.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the Netherlands Police and INTERPOL have established this international cooperation since 12 April 2021. The islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are in direct contact, via INTERPOL’s connections, with the headquarters in Lyon and with police officers in practically the whole world. KPCN police officers can consult INTERPOL’s databases themselves or post information, so that information can be exchanged worldwide in a secure manner.

Specially trained Intel agents from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force are working in the Information and Expertise department. They form the link between INTERPOL and the enforcement services On the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. These special units and the fast and effective cooperation within the entire police network are indispensable, especially in cases of missing persons and investigation cases. In this case, it has led to the quick recovery of the missing girl.

Samenwerking INTERPOL en Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland werpt vruchten af

Bij de recente vermissing van een Bonairiaans meisje in Europa heeft het KPCN intensief samengewerkt met Interpol. Dit heeft er mede toe geleid dat het meisje snel weer terug was op Bonaire. Deze netwerksamenwerking bestaande uit de afdeling Informatie en Expertise van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland en INTERPOL liet hiermee zien hoe belangrijk een sterke samenwerking is. Bij de wereldwijde organisatie INTERPOL organisatie zijn 194 lidstaten aangesloten waaronder Caribisch Nederland. Tevens werd er door dit netwerk succesvol een beroep gedaan op medewerkers van de Koninklijke Marechaussee en het ‘National Central Bureau’ in Nederland, die bereid waren om hen te ondersteunen.

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), Politie Nederland en INTERPOL hebben sinds 12 april 2021 deze internationale samenwerking vastgelegd. De eilanden Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba staan rechtstreeks, via de verbindingen van INTERPOL, in contact met het hoofdkwartier in Lyon en met politieagenten in praktisch de hele wereld. Politieagenten van KPCN kunnen zelf de databanken van INTERPOL raadplegen of informatie plaatsen, zodat er op een beveiligde manier wereldwijd informatie uitgewisseld wordt.



Speciaal getrainde Intel-agenten van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland zijn op de afdeling Informatie en Expertise aan de slag. Zij vormen de verbinding tussen INTERPOL en de handhavingsdiensten op de Caribisch Nederlandse eilanden Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. Met name bij vermissing en opsporingszaken zijn deze speciale units en de snelle en effectieve samenwerking binnen het complete politie netwerk onmisbaar. In dit geval heeft het geleid tot het snel terug kunnen vinden van het vermiste meisje.