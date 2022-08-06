CTB ta anunsiá buelonan nobo charter for di Ecuador

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di ougùstùs 2022 – For di siman pasá te ku medio sèptèmber, un total di 12 buelo charter a ser programá pa sali for di Quito, Ecuador ku un stòp kòrtiku na Guayaquil, i kontinuando nònstòp pa Kòrsou. Komo resultado di esaki, un kantidat di posiblemente 1.600 bishitante ekuatoriano lo yega na aeropuero di Kòrsou durante e periodo akí.

E buelonan ta keda ehekutá den kooperashon estrecho ku Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), den kolaborashon ku e mayoristanan Maxi Travel, Mas Travel Ecuador, Dream & Travel Ecuador, Golden Vacations i Castillum Travel. CTB ta masha satisfecho ku tin hopi interes pa e buelonan charter akí. E buelonan ta ser operá pa Aeroregional Ecuador ku un avion nobo Boeing 737-400 di 145 asiento.

E merkado di Ecuador tin e potensial pa krese i trese mas bishitante pa Kòrsou. Pa e motibu aki CTB huntu ku un grupo selekto di hotèlnan partner, ta organisando kontinuamente seminarionan dirigí riba benta i webinars edukashonal pa agentenan di biahe, i ta ehekutá promoshonnan digital huntu ku kampaña via medionan sosial pa alkansá nos públiko deseá na Quito, Guayaquil i Cuenca.

CTB announces new charter flights from Ecuador

WILLEMSTAD- August 5, 2022 – As of last week until mid-September, a total of 12 charter flights have been scheduled to leave from Quito, Ecuador with a short stop in Guayaquil, and continuing non-stop to Curaçao. As a result, a potential 1,600 Ecuadorian visitors will be arriving at the Curaçao airport during this period.

The flights are executed through close cooperation of Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in partnership with wholesalers Maxi Travel, Mas Travel Ecuador, Dream & Travel Ecuador, Golden Vacations and Castillum Travel. CTB is very pleased that there is much interest in these charter flights. The flights are operated by Aeroregional Ecuador and executed with a new 145-seat Boeing 737-400 aircraft.

The Ecuador market holds the growth potential for increased arrivals to Curaçao. Therefore, CTB along with select interested hotel partners are continuously hosting sales seminars and educational webinars for Travel Agents, executing promotional eblasts and social media campaigns targeting our desired audience in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca.