Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

DEPORTE 

Resultado di kampionato MCB CSB 2022

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Resultado di kampionato MCB CSB 2022

Souax Gill sport ta gana Sta Rosa 2-0
Souax 2 kareda 7 hit 1 eror
Picher ganador J’Dah Girigorie
Mihó bate : Ashanty Alexandre 4-2
Sta Rosa 0 kareda 1 hit 4 eror
Picher perdedor : Suheydi Faneyt

The Fighting Team ta batisa su unifòrm nobo ganando di Treasure ku skore di
7 pa 2
The Figting Team 7 kareda 4 hit 1 eror
Picher ganador : Chantal Nepummuceno
Miho bate: Solange Soliana 2-1
Sharon Rose Delanoy tabata tin un homerun
Treasure 2 kareda 2 hit 3 eror
Picher perdedor : Josantelly Zimmerman
Miho bate: Shalimar Melfor 2-1

E siguiente wega di kampionato MCB CSB lo ta djabièrnè 19:30 hr na Sam
Bunting Ballpark. I tambe na Suvek Ballpark

Edward Martis

You May Also Like

Programa di Yegada Kenley Jansen 6 desèmber 2021

REDAKSHON 0

Playoff Baseball Klase A Game Four The Champs 8 Royal Magic 6

REDAKSHON 0

Skemanna adapta Liga MCB Prome i Segundo Divishon!

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: