Resultado di kampionato MCB CSB 2022
Resultado di kampionato MCB CSB 2022
Souax Gill sport ta gana Sta Rosa 2-0
Souax 2 kareda 7 hit 1 eror
Picher ganador J’Dah Girigorie
Mihó bate : Ashanty Alexandre 4-2
Sta Rosa 0 kareda 1 hit 4 eror
Picher perdedor : Suheydi Faneyt
The Fighting Team ta batisa su unifòrm nobo ganando di Treasure ku skore di
7 pa 2
The Figting Team 7 kareda 4 hit 1 eror
Picher ganador : Chantal Nepummuceno
Miho bate: Solange Soliana 2-1
Sharon Rose Delanoy tabata tin un homerun
Treasure 2 kareda 2 hit 3 eror
Picher perdedor : Josantelly Zimmerman
Miho bate: Shalimar Melfor 2-1
E siguiente wega di kampionato MCB CSB lo ta djabièrnè 19:30 hr na Sam
Bunting Ballpark. I tambe na Suvek Ballpark
Edward Martis
You must log in to post a comment.