TRABOUNAN DI MANTENSHON RIBA KONINGIN JULIANA BRÙG

MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO

 

PUBLIKÁ RIBA 08 SÈPTÈMBER 2022

Willemstad – Servisio pa Obra Públiko ta partisipá ku for di djaluna 12 sèptèmber te ku djarason 12 di òktober lo tin trabounan di mantenshon tumando lugá riba Koningin Juliana Brùg. 

E trabounan ta enserá:

  1. ‘Waterstralen’ di e alsera i railing,
  2. Atendé partinan ku ta frusá,
  3. Konservashon di e alsera i railing (fèrf).

E contratista MNO Vervat lo sera un via den direkshon di Dòmi pa subi brùg bayendo direkshon Punda.

Trabounan ta tuma lugá entre 9or di mainta pa 4or di atardi. Promé i despues di e orario menshoná e via ta habri normal pa tráfiko. Lo sera e via tur dia for di djaluna pa djasabra.

Ta pidi automobilistanan pa sigui e indikashon di bòrchi i pa kore ku koutela.

 

