MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO
TRABOUNAN DI MANTENSHON RIBA KONINGIN JULIANA BRÙG
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 08 SÈPTÈMBER 2022
Willemstad – Servisio pa Obra Públiko ta partisipá ku for di djaluna 12 sèptèmber te ku djarason 12 di òktober lo tin trabounan di mantenshon tumando lugá riba Koningin Juliana Brùg.
E trabounan ta enserá:
- ‘Waterstralen’ di e alsera i railing,
- Atendé partinan ku ta frusá,
- Konservashon di e alsera i railing (fèrf).
E contratista MNO Vervat lo sera un via den direkshon di Dòmi pa subi brùg bayendo direkshon Punda.
Trabounan ta tuma lugá entre 9or di mainta pa 4or di atardi. Promé i despues di e orario menshoná e via ta habri normal pa tráfiko. Lo sera e via tur dia for di djaluna pa djasabra.
Ta pidi automobilistanan pa sigui e indikashon di bòrchi i pa kore ku koutela.
