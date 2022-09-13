From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

September 13th 2022

Partial Road closure in Philipsburg

Front Street will be temporarily closed from Smithsteeg to Emmaplein and Back Street will be closed from the junction of Voogesstraat and Emmaplein to Schoolsteeg tomorrow, Tuesday, 13 September 2022, from 7:30am to 2:00pm. This is in connection with the Official Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2022-2023.

The St. Maarten Police Department together with the Ministry of VROMI advise road users to take note of the temporary closures around Philipsburg and take alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant, and observant of the traffic diversion.