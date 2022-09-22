PAPIAMENTU

PCN ta invertí grandiosamente den energia solar

Den e solo kayente di sèptèmber ta difísil pa no duna e kalentamentu di mundu falta di e molèster di tantu kalor. Pero si bo sa ku Van den Tweel, un di e supermerkadonan mas grandi na Boneiru, tin awor mas ku 710 panel solar riba su dak, e lo produsí un sonrisa riba bo kara. E instalashon fotovoltaíko (‘PV’) nobo nobo ta usa e lus di solo briyante pa generá sufisiente elektrisidat pa su uso durante di dia.

E sistema aki tin un kapasidat di 284.000 watt i lo no pèrkurá solamente pa un uso di energia mas efisiente di Van den Tweel, pero e lo yuda tambe pa redusí e ‘carbon footprint’ na Boneiru drástikamente, segun Bharat Bhojwani di Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland B.V. (‘PMCN’). PMCN ta e vehíkulo pa invertí kapital di Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland ‘PCN’ pa tur su invershonnan lokal riba e islanan BES

E transakshon di PMCN a bira posibel den forma di un kombenio solar lease ku e grupo di Van den Tweel. E invershon aki ta pas perfektamente den e metanan Ambiental, Sosial i Bon Gobernashon (Environmental, Social and Governance “ESG”) di tantu PMCN komo esnan di Van den Tweel Caribbean. PMCN ta konta ku esaki ta e promé di mas instalashon-PV ku e ta hasi posibel riba islanan BES. Na Van den Tweel a demostrá ku por i ku e ta funshoná!

E distribuidó di instalashon-PV, IFA Solar Energy, ku ta establesé na Kòrsou, tabata un konekshon krusial den e totalidat. Señor Henoc Luis di IFA Solar Energy no ta un deskonosí den e sektor empresarial Boneriano i a instalá sistemanan semehante kaba pa mas empresa na Boneiru. “Pa e proyekto nos por a usa e mihó panelnan solar i konvertidó ku tin riba merkado. Elektrisistanan lokal di Boneiru a yuda nos profeshonalmente pa prepará e supermerkado pa e energia di e panelnan”, Luis ta bisa.

Kontentu

Direktor Ike Johnson i Chief Operating Officer Omar Barrientos di Van den Tweel Carribean Group ta hopi kontentu ku e invershon aki. “Na komienso di nos kòmbersashonnan pa posishoná e instalashon-PV, e preis na Boneiru tabata masoménos USD 0,23 pa kwh. Awor aki e ta mas ku USD 0,40 pa kwh, komo konsekuensia di e redukshon di supsidio for di Hulanda i e preisnan haltu pa kombustibel”. E invershon aki ta bini pues na e momentu perfekto pa e supermerkado grandi aki na Boneiru.

E siguiente ku ta na turno pa Van den Tweel Carribean na Boneiru ta Bonaire Warehouse. Segun espektativanan lo kuminsá ku instalashon na e sitio den luna di òktober.

Sitio wèb:

www.pensioenfonds-cn.com

NEDERLANDS

PCN investeert groots in duurzaam energie

In de brandende hete septemberzon is het moeilijk om de opwarming van de aarde niet de schuld te geven van het zinderende ongemak. Maar wetende dat Van den Tweel, een van de grootste supermarkten van Bonaire, nu meer dan 700 zonnepanelen op het dak heeft, zorgt voor een glimlach. Deze gloednieuwe fotovoltaïsche (‘PV’) installatie benut het verblindende zonlicht om voldoende elektriciteit te genereren voor haar verbruik overdag.

Dit systeem heeft een vermogen van 284.000 watt en zal niet alleen zorgen voor een efficientere energieverbruik van Van den Tweel, maar het zal ook helpen om de ‘carbon footprint’ op Bonaire drastisch te verminderen, zegt Bharat Bhojwani van Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland B.V. (‘PMCN’). PMCN is het investeringsvehikel van Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland ‘PCN’ voor al haar lokale beleggingen op de BES-eilanden.

De transactie werd door PMCN mogelijk gemaakt in de vorm van een solar lease overeenkomst met de Van Den Tweel Caribbean groep. Deze investering past prima in de Environmental, Social and Governance “ESG” doelen van zowel PMCN als die van Van den Tweel Caribbean. PMCN verwacht dat dit de eerste van meerdere PV installaties is die door haar wordt mogelijk gemaakt op de BES-eilanden. Bij Van den Tweel wordt bewezen dat het kan en werkt!

De op Curacao gevestigde leverancier van de PV-installatie, IFA Solar Energy, vormde een cruciale schakel in het geheel. De heer Henoc Luis van IFA Solar Energy is geen onbekende in het Bonairiaanse bedrijfsleven en heeft al soortgelijke systemen geïnstalleerd voor meerdere ondernemingen op Bonaire. “Voor het project hebben we de allerbeste zonnepanelen en omvormers op de markt kunnen gebruiken. Lokale elektriciens op Bonaire hebben ons op professionele wijze geholpen om de supermarkt klaar te maken voor de energie van de panelen”, zegt Luis.

Ook Directeur Ike Johnson en Chief Operating Officer Omar Barrientos van Van den Tweel Caribbean Group zijn erg blij met deze investering. “Aan het begin van onze gesprekken voor plaatsing van de PV-installatie was de prijs op Bonaire ongeveer USD 0,23 per kwh. Nu ligt het ruim boven de USD 0,40 per kwh, als gevolg van de verlaging van de subsidies uit Nederland en de torenhoge brandstofprijzen.” Deze investering komt dus precies op het juiste moment aan voor deze grote supermarkt op Bonaire.

De volgende in de rij voor de Van den Tweel Caribbean is Bonaire Warehouse. De installatie op deze locatie zal naar verwachting in oktober worden gestart.

Websites:

www.pensioenfonds-cn.com

ENGLISH

PCN makes a big investment in sustainable energy

In the burning hot September sun, it’s hard not to blame global warming for the blistering discomfort of heated sunrays hitting your skin, but knowing that one of Bonaire’s largest supermarkets, Van den Tweel, now boasts over 700 solar panels on its roof does trigger a sunny smile. This brand new photovoltaic (‘PV’) installation on their rooftop harnesses the blinding sunlight into sufficient electricity for its daytime needs.

This system has a capacity of 284,000 watts and will not only provide energy efficiency, but it will also help to reduce the carbon footprint of Van den Tweel Supermarket on Bonaire by a significant amount per annum, says Bharat Bhojwani of Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland B.V. (‘PMCN’), a fully owned investment vehicle of Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’). The financing for this transaction was provided by PMCN in a solar lease arrangement with the Van den Tweel Caribbean Group. It is also in line with the Environmental, Social and Governance “ESG” goals of PCN and that of Van den Tweel. We hope that this will be the first of several to follow on the BES Islands, and therefore it was important for PMCN to get the first transaction completed to have a proof of concept. There are still many skeptics in the market despite solar energy being around in commercial use for more than 40 years.

The three-way partnership was completed with the supplier of the PV installation, IFA Solar Energy based in Curaçao. Founder and managing director Henoc Luis of IFA Solar Energy is well known in the Bonairean business community having already installed a similar system for other companies in Bonaire. “For the project we were able to source the very best solar panels and inverters in the market. Local electricians in Bonaire assisted us in professional fashion to make the supermarket ready to receive the energy from the panels”, says Luis.

Pleased

Managing Director Ike Johnson and Chief Operating Officer Omar Barrientos of Van den Tweel Caribbean Group are also very pleased with this investment. “At the onset of our discussions for the PV installation the price on Bonaire was approximately USD 0.23 per kwh. Now it is well above USD 0.40 per kwh due to the reduction in subsidies from The Netherlands and skyrocketing fuel prices.” This investment could not have come at a better time for the giant supermarket in Bonaire.

Next in line for Van den Tweel Caribbean Group is Warehouse Bonaire. The installation for this venue is slated to start in early October.

Websites:

www.pensioenfonds-cn.com