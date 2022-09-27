‘Rethinking Tourism’ tema sentral di Dia Mundial di Turismo 2022

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di sèptèmber 2022 – Dia Mundial di Turismo ta keda konmemorá tur aña riba dia 27 di sèptèmber i tin komo ophetivo pa promové e importansia di turismo i su balor sosial, kultural i ekonómiko. Tema sentral e aña aki ta ‘Rethinking Tourism’, esta ku no por bai bèk na maneranan di funshoná di pasado pero ku mester para ketu na kon ta hasi turismo i unda ke bai ku turismo. Pa Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) e tema aki ta sumamente importante. Huntu ku demas aktornan den e industria di turismo nos mester reflekshoná i determiná kon Kòrsou ke sigui bai dilanti ku turismo pa asina logra benefisio pa nos komunidat.

Den su mensahe ofisial den kuadro di e tema di Dia Mundial di Turismo 2022, e Sekretario General di UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) sr. Zurab Pololikashvili a indiká: “sigun ku mundu ta habriendo bèk, nos mester siña e lèsnan for di e pandemia i e pousa den biahe internashonal asosiá na esaki. E krísis a eksponé puntonan ménos fuerte i a mustra unda nos mester krese pa bira mas resiliente. Tambe e krísis a mustra kamindanan ku tin desigualdat i unda mester aktua di manera mas hustu”.

‘Rethinking Tourism’ ta nifiká entre otro pa Kòrsou ku nos mester stipulá huntu kon ta bai atendé ku e retonan ku ta biniendo dilanti pa e industria di turismo. Turismo di Kòrsou ta desaroyando den bon direkshon. Den e promé 8 lunanan di aña nos pais a registrá mas turista di estadia kompará ku e mesun periodo na aña 2019, esta promé ku pandemia. Otro punto positivo ta e ampliashon di e portafolio di akomodashon riba nos pais ku nos ta eksperensiando na e momentu aki. Tur esaki ta rekerí atenshon i inovashon prinsipalmente den e área di desaroyo di produkto, rekurso humano i transporte. Algun ehèmpel ta: mester krea mas tipo di atrakshon turístiko pa e turista ku ta bishitá nos pais, mester di trahadó riba diferente nivel pa okupá e funshonnan ku ta habriendo den e industria di turismo i lo mester diskutí tambe ampliashon di e kantidat di lisensia pa taksi i tour bus. CTB lo sigui den kombersashon ku partnernan den sektor públiko i privá ku e meta pa yega na solushonnan práktiko na benefisio di e industria di turismo.

‘Rethinking Tourism’, central theme of World Tourism Day 2022

WILLEMSTAD- September 26, 2022 – World Tourism Day is commemorated every year on September 27 and its objective is to promote the importance of tourism and its social, cultural and economic value. The central theme this year is ‘Rethinking Tourism’, which means that we cannot go back to the old ways of working, but we need to stop and think on how to practice tourism and where we want to go with tourism. For the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) this theme is extremely important. Together with other players in the tourism industry, we must reflect and determine how Curaçao wants to move forward with tourism in order to reap benefits for our community.

In his official message related to the theme of World Tourism Day 2022, Secretary General of UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili stated: “As the world opens up again, we must learn the lessons of the pandemic and the associated pause in international travel. In exposing weaknesses, the crisis showed us where we can build more resilience. And in exposing inequalities, it also showed us where we can deliver more fairness”.

‘Rethinking Tourism’ for Curaçao means among other things that we need to determine together how to tackle the challenges that are emerging for the tourism industry. Curaçao’s tourism is developing in the right direction. In the first 8 months of the year, our country registered more stayover tourists compared to the same period in 2019, which was before the pandemic. Another positive development is the expansion of the accommodation portfolio that we are currently experiencing in our country. All of this requires attention and innovation, mainly related to product development, human resources and transportation. Some examples are; we need to create more types of tourist attractions for the tourists who visit our country, we need workers on different levels to occupy positions that are opening up in the tourism sector, and we will also need to discuss the issue of expanding the number of licenses for taxis and tour busses. CTB will continue its conversations with partners in the public and private sectors, with the aim of reaching practical solutions to the benefit of the tourism industry.