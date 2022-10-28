Seremonia di “Groundbreaking” di Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre / Groundbreakingceremonie Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre / Groundbreaking ceremony Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre

Seremonia di “Groundbreaking” di

Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre

Willemstad – 27 di òktober 2022 – Dia 27 di òktober a tuma lugá e seremonia festivo pa duna inisio di e trabounan relashoná ku e hotèl di siña/‘hospitality experience centre’ na John F. Kennedy Boulevard (anteriormente Hector Suites Hotel). Den e hotèl di siña, studiantenan den e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo ta ser prepará pa bira profeshonal.

Na e seremonia Minister di Enseñansa, sr. Sithree van Heydoorn i Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, tambe tabata presente. Nan a enfatisá e importansia di e ‘hospitality experience centre’ pa Kòrsou i e region di Karibe.

E hotèl di siña (leerhotel) ta bini di e fundashon Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre (CHTTC). E fundashon CHTTC ta un kolaborashon entre Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) i ROC Mondriaan na Den Haag. Alabes tin estrecho kolaborashon ku e institushonnan edukashonal Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO i Universidat di Kòrsou Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC), i tambe ku gobièrnu, sektor empresarial i otro partnernan.

E hotèl di siña no tin nòmber ainda. Pa medio di un kompetensia ku lo ser lansá, lo skohe un nòmber pa e hotèl akí.

E meta ta pa despues di un renovashon ekstenso, e hotèl di siña lo ta kla pa ser usá dor di studiantenan i huéspetnan den e promé kuartal di 2023.

Groundbreakingceremonie

Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre

Willemstad – 27 oktober 2022 – Op 27 oktober j.l. vond de feestelijke Groundbreakingceremonie plaats van het leerhotel/‘hospitality experience centre’ aan de John F. Kennedy Boulevard (het voormalige Hector Suites Hotel). In het leerhotel worden studenten in de hospitality- en toerismebranche opgeleid tot professionals.

Bij de Groundbreakingceremonie waren ook de minister van Onderwijs, dhr. Sithree van Heydoorn en de minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, dhr. Ruisandro Cijntje aanwezig. Zij benadrukten het belang van het hospitality experience centre voor Curaçao en de Caribische regio.

Het leerhotel komt voort uit de stichting Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre (CHTTC). De stichting CHTTC is een samenwerking tussen Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) en ROC Mondriaan uit Den Haag. Verder wordt er nauw samengewerkt met de onderwijsinstellingen Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO en de University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) en met de overheid, het bedrijfsleven en andere partners.

Het leerhotel heeft nog geen naam. Middels een wedstrijd die uitgeschreven gaat worden, zal een naam voor het leerhotel worden gekozen.

Het streven is dat na een grondige renovatie het leerhotel in het eerste kwartaal van 2023 in gebruik kan worden genomen door studenten en hotelgasten.

Groundbreaking ceremony

Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre

Willemstad – October 27, 2022 – On October 27, the festive groundbreaking ceremony of the learning hotel/hospitality experience centre took place at the John F. Kennedy Boulevard (the former Hector Suites Hotel). In this learning hotel students in the field of hospitality and tourism are educated to become professionals.

At the groundbreaking ceremony the Minister of Education, Mr. Sithree van Heydoorn and the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje were also present. They emphasized the importance of the hospitality experience centre for Curaçao and the Caribbean region.

The learning hotel stems from the foundation Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre (CHTTC). The foundation CHTTC is a collaboration between the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) and ROC Mondriaan in The Hague. There is furthermore a close collaboration with the educational institutions Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO and the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) and also with the government, businesses and other partners.

The learning hotel does not have a name yet. By means of a competition that will be launched, a name for the learning hotel will be chosen.

The aim is to conduct a thorough renovation, after which the learning hotel will be ready for use by students and hotel guests in the first quarter of 2023.