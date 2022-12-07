CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DEEPA BOUCAUD AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RETAIL AND BUSINESS BANKING

Bridgetown, Barbados. 5th December 2022. CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced the appointment of Deepa Boucaud to the position of Executive Director Retail and Business Banking.

The bank’s Chief Commercial Officer Pim van der Burg in announcing the appointment which took effect from December 1, 2022, said Deepa was “an excellent choice for the role”.

He added that from her career path and the valuable experience she has gained since joining CIBC FirstCaribbean, “it’s clear that Deepa has amassed the knowledge and experience required to lead the Retail and Business Banking team successfully into the future, particularly as we embrace our journey towards the digitization of our bank.”

He said she gained considerable experience working closely with the teams in the development of Retail and Business Banking’s digital products and the bank’s overall digital marketing thrust which has prepared her to lead the digital transition of the business.

“Deepa and her team will continue to be laser-focused on engaging with our clients at all levels to be able to understand and anticipate their needs in this fast-changing banking environment and to offer them tailor-made financial solutions delivered with best-in-class client service,” van der Burg added.

Boucaud said she was “truly excited at the opportunity to lead this high-performing team as we continue our journey of growing and transforming our bank. Every day I come to work, I will bring my passion and commitment to providing excellent service to our clients and my colleagues.”

She said leading the bank’s Digital Transformation program will be top of her agenda as the bank continues to deliver exciting market leading products and solutions that allow our clients to engage us digitally.

She added that clients can now originate secured and unsecured loans entirely online; deposit a cheque with their mobile phone, apply for and onboard their Debit/Credit cards digitally and receive their physical card instantly in our branches.

Deepa joins the senior management team reporting to the Chief Commercial Officer which includes Gillian Charles-Gollop, who has overall responsibility for all Corporate Banking clients and Sustainable Financing, Adam Carter leading the Investment Banking, Foreign Exchange and Derivative business and Glenn Abell, who has responsibility for Wealth Management.