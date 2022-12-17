Kantidat di turista di estadia risibí na Kòrsou serka di alkansá un ‘milestone’ den 2022

WILLEMSTAD – 16 di desèmber 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 444.634 turista di estadia entre yanüari i novèmber. Na 2021 e kantidat registrá durante e mesun periodo tabata 222.723 miéntras na 2019 esaki tabata 419.125. Ora kompará e prestashon di e aña aki ku e kantidat realisá na aña pasá i na 2019 kual ta e aña ku nos ta kompará e prestashon di turismo aktual kuné (benchmark) por papia di un kresementu di respektivamente 100% i 6%. CTB por konfirmá na e momentunan aki ku gran satisfakshon ku Kòrsou lo alkansá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia na final di 2022. Sifranan ku CTB a raportá anteriormente tabata un kantidat di 467.538 na 2015 i 463.684 na 2019.

Prestashon novèmber 2022

CTB ta raportá un kantidat di 44.058 turista di estadia pa luna di novèmber. Ku e kantidat aki, luna di novèmber 2022 a alkansá 115% di e prestashon realisá na novèmber 2019 esta promé ku Pandemia. Na e momento ei un kantidat di 38.159 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Novèmber 2022 ta te na e momentunan aki e di 3 luna ku mihó prestashon. Otro lunanan tambe ku a registrá un mihó prestashon ta luna di yüli na momentu ku nos a risibí 48.246 turista di estadia i òktober kaminda un kantidat di 44.914 turista a keda registrá.

Kòrsou ta sigui konta ku un tremendo prestashon di e merkadonan prinsipal esta; Hulanda, Estádos Unídos, Colombia i Canada. E 4 merkadonan aki huntu ta responsabel pa 75% di tur turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou durante novèmber 2022. E repartishon entre e 4 merkadonan prinsipal ta di e siguiente manera: Hulanda 42.5%, Estádos Unídos 21.3%, Colombia 5.6% i Canada 5.3%. Un kantidat di 60% di tur e turistanan ku a bishitá Kòrsou a skohe un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) komo akomodashon. Miéntras 40% a keda den un akomodashon alternativo. Un kantidat di 39% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na luna di novèmber tin entre 25 pa 44 aña di edat. Bishitantenan entre 45 i 64 aña ta representá 32% di tur turista ku a biaha pa Kòrsou. Un averahe di 8.9 anochi pa bishitante a keda registrá na luna di novèmber.

Europa ta keda e region mas fuerte pa Kòrsou. Na novèmber, un kantidat di 22.538 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. Esaki ta 51.2% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais. For di Hulanda un kantidat di 18.715 turista a keda risibí, esaki ta 111% rekuperashon kompará ku e kantidat di turista risibí na novèmber 2019 na momentu ku 16.787 turista Hulandes a keda risibí. Otro merkadonan sekundario den region di Europa tambe a presta bon. Un kantidat di 1.389 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Alemania i 635 for di Bèlgika.

For di e region di Nort Amérika un kantidat di 11.704 turista a bishitá Kòrsou na novèmber representando 26.6% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia. Di e kantidat aki, un total di 9.369 a bini for di Estádos Unídos na novèmber 2022. Miéntras e demanda fuerte for di Estádos Unídos ta kontinuá, CTB ta kontentu pa raportá un prestashon positivo for di merkado kanades. Un kantidat di 2.335 kanades a bishitá Kòrsou.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 5.653 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 2.467 esta 44% tabata prosedente di Colombia. Un total di 853 turista di estadia tabata prosedente di Brazil na novèmber 2022. For di region Karibe un total di 3.044 turista di estadia a keda risibí na novèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di novèmber un total di 41 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 85.924 turista krusero.

Curaçao stayover arrivals performance closer to a milestone in 2022

WILLEMSTAD – December 16, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 444,634 stayover visitor arrivals from January through November. CTB registered during the same period in 2021 and 2019, 222,723 and 419,125 stayover visitors, respectively. Comparing last year and our benchmark year with this year’s performance a 100% and 6% growth is recorded. At time of writing this release, CTB confirms with great satisfaction that we will welcome a record-breaking number of stayover arrivals by end of this year. Previously CTB reported respectively a total of 467,538 and 463,684 stayover arrivals in 2015 and 2019.

November 2022 performance:

CTB is reporting 44,058 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of November. With these arrivals, November 2022 achieved 115% of the pre pandemic arrivals of November 2019, when we welcomed 38,159 stayover visitors. November 2022 is so far the third best performing month. Other best performing months so far are July and October when we welcomed 48,246 and 44,914 stayover visitors, respectively. Curaçao continues to see a great performance from its main markets; The Netherlands, United States of America, Colombia and Canada. The four countries are accountable for 75% of all stayover visitors who traveled to Curaçao in November 2022. The share between the four top countries are 42.5%, 21.3%, 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively.

Altogether, 60% of all the visitors who travelled to Curaçao chose a resort hotel as their type of accommodation and 40% stayed in alternative accommodations. Thirty-nine percent of the visitors who travelled to Curaçao in November are between 25 to 44 years old. Visitors between 45 to 64 years old represents a 32% of all the tourists who travelled to Curaçao. CTB registered an overall average stay of 8.9 nights in November.

Europe remains the strongest region for Curaçao, a total of 22,538 European visitors are registered in November. This is 51.2% of the total stayover arrivals. A total of 18,715 visitors from the Netherlands were welcomed in November 2022. This is a 111% recovery rate compared to the number of stayover arrivals welcomed in November 2019 (16,787 Dutch visitors). Other secondary markets within the European region also performed well. We welcomed out of Germany and Belgium 1,389 and 635 visitors, respectively.

Out of the North American region, a total of 11,704 visitors are registered, contributing to a 26.6% share of the total arrivals in November. From the USA, we welcomed 9,369 visitors. As the great demand out of the US market continues, CTB is pleased to report positive performance from the Canadian market. A total of 2,335 Canadian visitors were welcomed.

From the South American region, we welcomed 5,653 visitors. Forty-four percent (2,467 visitors) of the South American visitors are from Colombia. A total of 853 stayover visitors from Brazil are registered in November 2022.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 3,044 stayover visitors in November, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 41 cruise ship calls and 85,924 cruise visitors for the month of November.