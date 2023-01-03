SINT MAARTEN POLICE

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Januari 2nd 2023

Shooting Incident in maho

The Police Force of St. Maarten has conducted a quick review of the X-mas and New Year period spanning 2022 going into 2023.

At first glance, apart from the shooting incident on January 01, 2023 and several vehicle accidents with injuries that occurred on the Welgelen Road, Airport Road, Rhine Road and Flamingo road, this season went off relatively quietly compared to other years.

The aforementioned shooting incident, happened on January 01, 2023., At approximately 07:00 am. Police Central Dispatch received a report that a male was shot in the vicinity of Maho Shopping Center by an unkown suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the area where the shooting

took place. At the scene they encountered a male victim who was suffering from a

gunshot wound to his lower body. He was treated by the ambulance

personnel at the scene and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical center in critical but stable

condition.

Why the shooting has occurred is so far not very clear. Also it is not yet clear who

the alleged suspect or suspects are. Patrol officers searched the area for the alleged

suspects, however the search has not yet yielded any trace .

The suspect with initials S.J.C who is believed to have been involved in the shooting showed up at the police station on January 02, 2023 at approximately noon and turned himself in. He was promptly arrested and held at the station for further investigation

Detectives investigating this shooting are asking Any witnesses who were at the scene during this incident and have information to contact the KPSM at +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 .

Only with the help of the community can the KPSM solve these cases. You can also

visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message through the

Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force.

Motorcycle Rider severely injured on Belair road on December 30th 2022

The situation surrounding reckless scooter and motorcycle riders who fail to obey the rules established for road safety continues to be a point of annoyance for the police and the community as a whole.

On Friday evening, Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Central Dispatch Center received several calls about a traffic accident in which a scooter rider was seriously injured on Belair road.

Based on the traffic department’s ongoing investigation it appeared that the driver of a black Suzuki DRV 400 motorcycle was going towards Belair from the direction of Cay Hill.

At some point, the driver of the motorcycle bearing the initials K.D. was overtaking vehicles and for some unknown reason lost control and fell onto the road.

The biker, who also was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries to his face and head. Ambulance personnel attended to him and then transported him in very critical condition to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

In view of his severe injuries, the victim was flown to Cuaraco to receive further treatment.

Officers of KPSM have been monitoring traffic situation in various areas throughout the island during the heavy traffic period and will continue to do so.

Persons caught violating traffic regulations will be fined or may even be arrested.

Reduce your speed; wear your seat belt when operating a motor vehicle; wear a

helmet when operating a motorcycle; be considerate of other road users.

This can help prevent unnecessary accidents;

The life you save may very well be your own.

Driver and passenger sustained injuries on a Quad following an accident .

Traffic department personnel are also investigating an accident that happened on December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. where a rider and passenger of a quad (four-wheeler) suffered injury after an accident .

Turned out that the driver of the quad bike was riding too close to the edge on the Flamingo road, lost control of vehicle and ended up in the ditch on the side of the road.

As a result, both the driver and passenger sustained serious injuries to their upper body.

They were administered first aid by the ambulance personnel who arrived at the scene and then transferred to the SMMC for further treatment. This investigation is still ongoing.