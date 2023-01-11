Kòrsou a risibí kasi 490 mil turista di estadia na 2022

WILLEMSTAD – 10 di yanüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia na 2022. Esaki ta e promé biaha ku Kòrsou a risibí kasi mei mion turista di estadia, faltando solamente 10.442 turista pa a yega e kantidat aki. Total, Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat di 489.558 turista di estadia na aña 2022. E promé kuartal di 2022 a kuminsá slo. Durante di e periodo ei ainda e variante Omicron tabata presente i restrikshonnan di biahe tabata vigente ainda pa algun pais. No opstante e komienso slo, e meta original di yega 375 mil turista durante 2022 tabata esun realístiko i faktibel.

For di luna di aprel 2022 CTB a mira un kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia for di tur merkado di enfoke. Yüli 2022 ta e luna ku a registrá e mihó prestashon durante 2022 registrando un total di 48.246 turista di estadia. E delaster kuartal di 2022 a keda stabil registrando un mínimo di 44 mil turista pa luna. Ku e prestashon realisá na 2022 CTB ta anunsiá ku gran satisfakshon ku Kòrsou a rekuperá for di e sifranan influensiá pa e pandemia i asta a surpasá e rèkòrt anterior di aña 2015 kual tabata un kantidat di 467.538 turista di estadia.

Aña pasá nos a registrá un kantidat rèkòrt den turista di estadia for di nos merkadonan prinsipal, Hulanda i Estádos Unídos. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 237.654 turista di estadia. Total un kantidat di 278.468 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Europa na 2022, e kantidat aki tambe ta pa promé biaha. Di e kantidat total di turista risibí na 2022 un kantidat di 57% ta prosedente di Europa.

Ta e promé biaha ku Kòrsou a risibí riba 90 mil turista di estadia for di Estádos Unídos. Aña pasá un total di 93.428 merikano a skohe pa bishitá nos pais. Total 105.593 turista a bishitá nos pais for di Nort Amérika representando 22% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia risibí durante 2022.

Colombia a terminá komo e di 3 merkado primario registrando 28.460 turista di estadia na 2022. E prestashon di e paisnan den Sur Amérika a surpasá nos espektativanan. For di Brazil i Sürnam nos a risibí respektivamente 10.161 i 6.248 turista. E merkadonan sekundario den Sur Amérika a sera aña registrando un prestashon haltu ku nunka promé tabata e kaso, 3.409 for di Argentina, 3.986 for di Ecuador i for di Uruguay un kantidat di 2.111 turista a keda risibí. Un total di 13% di tur turista risibí na 2022 ta prosedente di Sur Amérika. For di region Karibe un total di 29.818 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Pais bisiña Aruba a sòru pa 10.935 turista di estadia. Un kantidat di 8.608 turista ta prosedente di e otro paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Desèmber 2022

CTB ta raportá un kantidat di 44.923 turista di estadia pa luna di desèmber. Ku e kantidat aki, luna di desèmber 2022 a alkansá 101% di e prestashon realisá na desèmber 2019 esta promé ku Pandemia. E último luna di aña su prestashon tabata loke a premirá manteniendo e trend di e temporada haltu di turismo. Kasi mitar (47%) di e turistanan ku a bishitá Kòrsou na luna di desèmber ta turistanan europeo. For di Hulanda ta trata di un total di 17.958 turista, for di Alemania 716 i for di Bèlgika 653. Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta indiká ku turistanan europeo a keda un averahe di 12.7 anochi na desèmber 2022.

Desèmber 2022 ta te na e momentunan aki e luna ku mihó prestashon for di Estádos Unídos. Un total di 10.411 turista di estadia a keda registrá surpasando e kantidat di 10.208 risibí na yüli 2022. Turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika a keda un averahe di 7.6 anochi na desèmber 2022.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 5.957 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 52% tabata prosedente di Colombia i 17% for di Brazil. E turistanan for di Sur Amérika a keda un averahe di 8.2 anochi.

For di region Karibe un total di 2.891 turista di estadia a keda risibí na desèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di desèmber un total di 43 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 95.680 turista krusero.

Riba e gráfiko por mira un komparashon di e kantidat di turista di estadia risibí na 2022 kompará ku aña 2021 i ku aña 2019 esta promé ku pandemia (nos benchmark year). Ku e tremendo prestashon realisá na 2022, CTB ta finalisá e komparashon ku tabata keda hasí ku e sifranan promé ku pandemia. E enfoke pa 2023 ta pa sigui traha den kolaborashon estrecho ku tur stakeholder pa surpasá e prestashon di 2022. E ophetivo prinsipal ta pa risibí na final di e aña aki por lo ménos mei mion turista di estadia.

Curaçao welcomed almost 490,000 stayover visitors in 2022

WILLEMSTAD – January 10, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting a record-breaking number of stayover visitor arrivals in 2022. It is the first time Curaçao came close to half million stayover visitors, by just being 10,442 visitors short. In overall, CTB welcomed a total of 489,558 stayover visitor arrivals in 2022. The first quarter of the year started slow. During that period, we still dealt with the Omicron variant and travel restrictions were in place for some countries. Despite the slow start, the original target to welcome 375,000 visitors in 2022 was realistic and feasible.

CTB saw an increase in stayover arrivals as of April 2022 from all countries of focus. July 2022 was the best performing month of the year, when we welcomed 48,246 stayover arrivals. The last quarter of 2022 remained stable recording a minimum of 44,000 visitors per month. With the achieved performance of 2022 CTB proudly announce it has recuperated from the pandemic and even surpassed previous record-breaking arrivals recorded in 2015, when we welcomed 467,538 stayover visitors.

Last year we have registered record breaking arrivals from the primary countries of focus The Netherlands and United States of America. We have welcomed 237,654 stayover visitors from the Netherlands. In total 278,468 stayover arrivals from Europe are recorded in 2022, also a first. The share of the European visitors in 2022 is 57%.

It is the first time Curaçao has welcomed over 90,000 stayover visitors from the United states of America. Last year a total of 93,428 US visitors flocked to our destination. Altogether, 105,593 North American visitors were welcomed in 2022 to bring the share of the North American region to 22%.

Colombia ended as the third primary market, recording 28,460 stayover arrivals in 2022. The South American countries in general performed above expectation. From Brazil and Suriname, we have welcomed 10,161 and 6,248 visitors, respectively. The secondary countries Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay closed the year recording an all-time high performance, namely 3,409, 3,986 and 2,111 visitors respectively. The share from the South American region is 13%.

From the Caribbean region we have welcomed a total of 29,818 visitors. Our neighboring island Aruba was accountable for 10,935 stayover visitors. A total of 8,608 visitors are registered from the other Dutch Caribbean islands.

December 2022

Overall, we have welcomed 44,923 stayover arrivals in December 2022, which is 101% recovery rate of December 2019. The last month of the year performed as expected by holding on to the high-season trend. Almost half (47%) of the visitors who travelled to Curaçao in December are European visitors. CTB registered in December 17,958, 716 and 653 from The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, respectively. Information gathered from the Immigration Cards show that European visitors stayed 12.7 nights on average in December 2022.

December 2022 is so far the best performing month from the United States of America. A total of 10,411 stayover arrivals is registered to surpass the July 2022 number of visitors (10,208 US visitors). The average night spent in December from travelers living in North America is 7.6 nights.

From the South American region, we welcomed 5,957 visitors. Fifty-two percent and 17% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. The average nigh spent from the region is 8.2 nights.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 2,891 stayover visitors in December, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.There were 43 cruise ship calls and 95,680 cruise visitors for the month of December.

Below figure shows the 2022 stayover arrivals by month compared to 2021 and to the benchmark year 2019. With the splendid performance of 2022 CTB brings the comparison to pre-pandemic levels to an end. The focus in 2023 is to continue to work in close collaboration with all the stakeholders to outperform the 2022 performance. The ultimate objective is to welcome at least half million stayover visitors by end of this year.