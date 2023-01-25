COPA Airlines ta añadí mas buelo pa Kòrsou for di Panama di sinku pa 7 buelo pa siman

WILLEMSTAD – 24 di yanüari 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku entrante promé siman di aprel, COPA Airlines ta introdusí 1 buelo èkstra pa un total di 6 buelo direkto pa siman for di Panama i entrante promé siman di mei COPA Airlines lo introdusí buelonan diario pa nos pais. E buelonan adishonal ta bini komo resultado di un demanda kresiente for di e merkado latino amerikano spesialmente Brazil, Colombia i paisnan den sur di Latino Amérika esta Argentina, Chile i Uruguay. Tambe mester menshoná e bon kolaborashon ku tin entre COPA Airlines i stakeholders lokal manera Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

Ku e oumento den kantidat di buelo, rutanan ida i buèlta lo bai ta disponibel 6 biaha pa siman entrante 5 di aprel i entrante 4 di mei riba djaweps tambe pa un total di 7 buelo pa siman. Pues entrante luna di mei Kòrsou lo bai tin un oumento di 30% den kapasidat di stul pa siman for di Panama. Panama ta un hùb importante pa konektá ku Latino Amérika i ta sòru pa mas konekshon ku Estádos Unídos. Di akuerdo ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, “esaki ta otro logro grandi pa nos industria di turismo. E oumento den kantidat di buelo di COPA Airlines ta brinda e oportunidat pa Kòrsou sigui krese e merkado latino amerikano. Na mes momentu e oumento aki ta kontribuí na diversifikashon di nos merkadonan di enfoke”.

CTB ta ansioso pa risibí mas bishitante for di e merkado latino amerikano i pa kompartí e bunitesa di nos pais.

COPA Airlines adding more flights from Panama to Curaçao

from five to seven flights per week

WILLEMSTAD – January 24, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) announces that beginning in the first week of April, COPA Airlines will add one extra flight to its schedule, thereby reaching a total of six direct weekly flights leaving from Panama to Curaçao. Soon afterward, starting the first week of May, the airline will be operating daily flights to our country. The additional flights are the result of growing demand from the Latin American market, especially from Brazil, Colombia, and the southern countries of Latin America, such as Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. This is also due to the good collaboration between COPA Airlines and local stakeholders such as Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

With this increase in the number of flights, roundtrip routes will be available 6 times per week as of April 5th and starting on May 4th, Thursdays will also be added to the schedule, for a total of 7 flights per week. This means that as of May, Curaçao will have a 30% increase in seat capacity per week coming from Panama. Panama is an important hub in order to connect with Latin America, which also leads to more connections with the United States. According to the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, “this is another great accomplishment for the tourism industry. The increase in the number of flights of COPA Airlines gives Curaçao the opportunity to continue to expand the Latin American market. At the same time, this growth contributes to the diversification of our target markets”.

CTB looks forward to receiving more visitors from the Latin American market and sharing the beauty of our island with them.