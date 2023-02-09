Papiamentu:

PCN ta kuminsá ku modernisashon i ampliashon di Scout’s Place na Saba

Ku revelashon di e bòrchi di proyekto ku riba dje Scout’s Place den su forma nobo, su propietario

Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) a duna inisio ofishal na renovashon di e establesimentu akí.

Despues ku PCN a kumpr’é na 2020, a traha ku hopi atenshon riba un plan di renovashon i ampliashon kompleto, ku e meta pa laga Scout’s Place floresé atrobe. E proyekto di renovashon, bou di supervishon profeshonal di Michael Bacon di Alite B.V., lo dura mas òf ménos 1,5 te 2 aña. PCN, despues di un prosedura di destaho amplio, a otorgá e enkargo di konstrukshon na QBR Joint Venture B.V., un kolaborashon entre un kontratista sabano i un kanades.

Gobièrnu di e isla for di inisio a risibí e plannan di desaroyo pa Scout’s Place ku entusiasmo. Diputado di Turismo Bruce Zagers: “E plannan pa modernisá i amplia e edifisio ikóniko akí ta hopi impreshonante. Scout’s Place semper tabata importante pa Saba, no solamente pa turismo, pero tambe komo parti di nos patrimonio kultural. Desaroyo di e edifisio akí sigur lo duna un impulso importante na ekonomia di nos isla i na nos produkto turístiko. Ta hopi alentador pa mira ku ta desaroyá tipo di proyektonan asina, kaminda ta duna prioridat na empleo lokal, enkanto i arkitektura tradishonal.”

PCN su meta ta pa krea un futuro nobo i briante atrobe pa Scout’s Place, ku ta kuadra ku e espektativanan di awendia di e wéspetnan. Harald Linkels, presidente di direktiva di PCN, ta entusiasmá ku e plannan. “Banda di un rendimentu positivo ku kier logra pa e fondo, pa PCN ta hopi importante ku ta duna un kontribushon ekonómiko i sosial na komunidat di Saba ku e renovashon akí. E eskoho pa un kontratista lokal ta duna mas forsa na nos intenshonnan.”

Operashon Una bes ku e ta finalisá, Scout’s Place ‘nobo’ lo konsistí di 30 kamber di hotèl, 8 unidat ku por ser usa komo kamber di famia òf kambernan pa estadia largu, un restorant presioso i bar i dos unidat komersial. Durante e fase di konstrukshon PCN aktivamente ta bai buska operadó- òf impresarionan ku ta aspirá un papel den en establesimentu nobo.

Meskla di invershon PCN ta duna hopi balor pa, banda di su invershonnan riba merkadonan finansiero internashonal, invertí tambe lokalmente riba e islanan BES. A reservá un parti di kapital total pa hasi esaki.

Nederlands:

PCN start modernisering en uitbreiding van Scout’s Place op Saba

Met de onthulling van het projectbord waarop Scout’s Place in vernieuwde vorm staat weergegeven, is officieel het startsein gegeven voor de renovatie van dit unieke etablissement door eigenaar Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’).

Na de aankoop door PCN in 2020 is er met veel aandacht gewerkt aan een compleet renovatie- en

uitbreidingsplan met het doel om Scout’s Place weer te laten floreren. Het renovatietraject zal, onder

deskundig toezicht van Michael Bacon van Alite B.V., ongeveer 1,5 – 2 jaar in beslag nemen. PCN heeft, na een uitgebreide aanbestedingsprocedure, de bouwopdracht gegund aan QBR Joint Venture B.V., een samenwerking tussen een Sabaanse en een Canadese aannemer.

De ontwikkelplannen voor Scout’s Place zijn van meet af aan enthousiast ontvangen door het Eilandbestuur.

Gedeputeerde van Toerisme Bruce Zagers: “De plannen om dit iconische pand te moderniseren en uit te breiden zijn zeer indrukwekkend. Scout’s Place is altijd belangrijk voor Saba geweest, niet alleen voor het toerisme maar ook als onderdeel van ons cultureel erfgoed. De ontwikkeling van dit pand zal zeker een belangrijke impuls geven aan de economie van ons eiland èn aan ons toeristisch product. Het is zeer bemoedigend om projecten als deze te zien ontwikkelen, waarbij prioriteit wordt gegeven aan lokale werkgelegenheid, charme en traditionele architectuur.”

De inzet van PCN is erop gericht om weer een nieuwe en stralende toekomst voor Scout’s Place te creëren, passend bij de hedendaagse verwachtingen van gasten. Harald Linkels, bestuursvoorzitter PCN, is enthousiast over de plannen. “Naast een beoogd positief rendement voor het fonds, is het voor PCN van groot belang dat met deze renovatie, een economische en maatschappelijke bijdrage aan de gemeenschap van Saba wordt gerealiseerd. De keuze voor een lokale aannemer geeft extra kracht aan onze intenties.”

Exploitatie

Eenmaal voltooid zal het ‘nieuwe’ Scout’s Place bestaan uit 30 hotelkamers, 8 units die gebruikt kunnen worden als familiekamers of long-stay kamers, een prachtig restaurant plus bar en twee commerciële units.

Tijdens de bouwfase gaat PCN actief op zoek naar exploitanten of ondernemers die een rol ambiëren in het nieuwe etablissement.

Beleggingsmix PCN hecht er waarde aan om, naast haar beleggingen op de internationale financiële markten ook lokaal te beleggen op de BES-eilanden. Een deel van het totale vermogen is hiervoor gereserveerd.

English:

PCN starts modernization and expansion of Scout’s Place on Saba

With the unveiling of the project sign, depicting Scout’s Place in its renewed form, owner Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) has officially started the renovation of this unique establishment.

Following the acquisition by PCN in 2020, significant effort has been put into a complete renovation and expansion plan with the goal to revitalize Scout’s Place. The renovation will take approximately 1,5 – 2 years and will be executed under guidance of Michael Bacon of Alite B.V. Following an extensive tender process, PCN awarded the construction contract to QBR Joint Venture B.V., a collaboration between a Saban and a Canadian

contractor.

From the early stages of developing the new plans for Scout’s Place, the Island Government has been

enthusiastic. Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers, “The plans to modernize and expand this iconic property are impressive. Scout’s Place has always been important to Saba, not only for tourism but also as part of our cultural heritage. The development of this property will certainly provide a major boost to our island’s economy as well as our tourism product. It is very encouraging to see projects like this developed, prioritizing local employment, charm and traditional architecture.”

PCN is committed to build a bright and new future for Scout’s Place, matching the contemporary expectations of guests. Harald Linkels, Chairman of the board of PCN, shares his enthusiasm: “Next to an intended positive return for the fund, it is important to PCN to realize an economic and social contribution to the community of Saba. The selection of a local contractor adds additional strength to our intentions.”

Purpose and plan Once completed, the ‘new’ Scout’s Place will consist of 30 hotel rooms, 8 units that can be used as family rooms or long-stay rooms, a beautiful restaurant plus bar and two commercial units. During the construction phase PCN will actively seek operators or entrepreneurs who aspire a role in this new establishment.

Investment portfolio mix PCN is committed to investing locally on the BES Islands, in addition to its investments on international financial markets. Part of the total assets are reserved for this purpose.