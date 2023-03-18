Kòrsou a fortifiká laso di kolaborashon ku partnernan na Colombia durante ANATO 2023

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di mart 2023 – Resientemente un delegashon di Kòrsou tabata presente na e di 42 edishon di ‘Vitrina Turistica ANATO’. E feria turístiko ANATO a tuma lugá na Bogotá, Colombia. Meta di Kòrsou su partisipashon na e feria di 3 dia tabata pa estrechá lasonan komersial i presentá na agentenan di biahe i mayoristanan tur loke Kòrsou tin pa ofresé komo destinashon turístiko. E tim di Kòrsou a konsistí di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, representantenan di MEO, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i diferente hotèl i operador di tour.

Un biaha mas ANATO a brinda e plataforma ideal pa promové nos pais ku produkto i paketenan diseñá spesialmente pa kumpli ku e interes di biaheronan kolombiano. E aña aki tambe e stènt di Kòrsou a resaltá dunando un bista di e edifisionan kolorido di nos sentro di siudat Willemstad. Pa krea un ambiente lokal tabatin un kuarteto prosedente di Kòrsou ku a sòru pa entretené tur ku a bishitá nos stènt ku dushi músika di nos pais. Mas aleu, e tim di Kòrsou a duna informashon referente apertura di diferente hotèl nobo i plannan di renobashon di hotèlnan eksistente. Tambe e tim a hasi uso di e oportunidat pa reuní ku diferente di e aerolíneanan ku ta konektá Colombia ku Kòrsou.

E dianan promé ku e feria a inisiá, CTB a organisá diferente evento pa fortifiká e lasonan di trabou ku agentenan di biahe. E eventonan aki a tuma lugá na Medellin, Cali, Bucaramanga i Villa de Leyva i a konta ku partisipashon di 1350 agente di biahe. Durante di e eventonan, e hotèlnan i operadornan di tour di Kòrsou a presentá nan paketenan atraktivo pa atraé futuro bishitantenan.

CTB ta gradisí tur e partnernan di sektor privá ku a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou: Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Avila Beach Hotel, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa, Dreams Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Kunuku Resort All Inclusive Curaçao, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Papagayo Beach & Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Fiesta Tours, Rumba Turismo B.V. i Curaçao Vacation Tours.

Curaçao strengthened its collaboration with partners

in Colombia during ANATO 2023

WILLEMSTAD- March 17, 2023 – Recently a delegation from Curaçao attended the 42nd edition of ‘Vitrina Turistica ANATO’. The ANATO tourism fair took place in Bogotá, Colombia. The goal of Curaçao’s participation at the 3-day fair was to strengthen commercial ties and present to wholesalers and travel agents all that Curaçao has to offer as a tourist destination. The team of Curaçao consisted of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and several hotels and tour operators.

Once more ANATO offered an ideal platform to promote our island with products and packages designed specifically to meet the needs of Colombian travelers. This year the Curaçao booth stood out again by showcasing the colorful buildings in our capital city of Willemstad. To create a local atmosphere, a Curaçao quartet entertained everyone who visited our booth with great music from our island. Furthermore, the Curaçao team shared information about the opening of different new hotels and the plans to renovate existing hotels. The team also made use of the opportunity to meet with various airlines that connect Colombia with Curaçao.

In the days prior to the fair, CTB organized several events to strengthen the ties with travel agents. These events took place in Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga and Villa de Leyva, and were attended by 1350 travel agents. During the events, the hotels and tour operators from Curaçao presented their attractive packages to appeal to future visitors.

CTB extends its gratitude to all the private sector partners that were part of the Curaçao team: Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Avila Beach Hotel, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa, Dreams Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Kunuku Resort All Inclusive Curaçao, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Papagayo Beach & Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Fiesta Tours, Rumba Turismo B.V. and Curaçao Vacation Tours.

