Earth Hour: een uur lang lichten uit

Willemstad – Wereldwijd deden miljoenen mensen, bedrijven en gemeenten één uur het licht uit tijdens Earth Hour op zaterdag 25 maart om aandacht te vragen voor de kwetsbare natuur. Op Curaçao werd ook stilgestaan bij Earth Hour. Met de medewerking van Curaçao Ports Authority ging de niet essentiële verlichting van de Koningin Emmabrug (de Pontjesbrug) uit.

Earth Hour is een jaarlijks initiatief van het internationale WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature). Het initiatief begon in 2007 in Sydney als kleinschalige actie die aandacht vroeg voor klimaatverandering. In de jaren daarna is het uitgegroeid tot ’s werelds grootste beweging voor bescherming van de natuur. Vorig jaar namen miljoenen mensen, bedrijven en organisaties deel in meer dan 190 landen en gebieden. Massaal gaat het licht uit van 8:30 tot 9:30 p.m. lokale tijd. Naast het doven van lichten vraagt WWF om langer dan 60 minuten iets positief te doen voor de aarde (vandaar het 60+ logo). Dit kan bijvoorbeeld zijn: zwerfvuil in de buurt oprapen, meer recyclen, bomen planten etc.

Het Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL) is de drijvende kracht achter Earth Hour in Nederland, maar inmiddels worden in het hele land spontaan evenementen georganiseerd. WWF-NL besloot om dit jaar Curaçao ook te betrekken in de organisatie rondom deze grassroots movement. In het Caribisch gebied start de stichting eerst met Curaçao en streeft ernaar om elk jaar uit te breiden naar een ander eiland in het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk. Het is belangrijk dat de eilanden ook deelnemen aan Earth Hour, omdat we allemaal getroffen worden door klimaatverandering. Kleine eilanden zijn extra kwetsbaar voor klimaatverandering. Door de zeespiegelstijging en de opwarmende aarde is de kans op extreem weer zoals extreme droogte, hevige overstromingen en orkanen groot. Dit heeft een grote impact op de economie van de eilanden, het welzijn en welvaart van de bevolking.

Earth Hour: paga lusnan pa un ora largu

Willemstad – Rònt mundu miónes di hende, empresa i munisipionan a paga lus pa un ora durante e Earth Hour riba djasabra 25 di mart pa pidi atenshon pa nos naturalesa ku ta bastante vulnerabel. Na Kòrsou tambe a para ketu na Earth Hour. Ku kooperashon di Curaçao Ports Authority a paga e lusnan no-esensial riba e Koningin Emmabrug (Brùg di Ponton) durante 60 minüt.

Earth Hour ta un inisiativa anual di e organisashon internashonal WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature). E inisiativa a kuminsá na 2007 na Sydney, Australia komo un akshon riba un eskala chikitu pa pidi atenshon pa kambio di klima. Den e siguiente añanan esaki a krese bira e movementu mundial di mas grandi pa protekshon di naturalesa. Aña pasá miónes di hende, negoshi i organisashonnan a partisipá den mas ku 190 pais i teritorio.

Masalmente ta paga lus di 8:30 te 9:30 p.m. ora lokal. Banda di pagamentu di lus, WWF ta pidi pa hasi algu positivo pa mas ku 60 minüt na bienestar di nos mundu (p’esei ta usa e logo di 60+). Esaki por ta por ehèmpel: piki sushi den bo bario, hasi mas na resiklahe, planta palu, etc.

Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL) ta e forsa tras di Earth Hour na Hulanda, pero entretantu eventonan ta ser organisá spontáneamente den henter e pais. WWF-NL a disidí e aña akí pa enbolbí Kòrsou tambe den e organisashon di e movementu di siudadano (grassroots movement) akí. Den Karibe e fundashon ta kuminsá ku Kòrsou promé, ku e meta pa ekspandé tur aña pa un otro isla den e parti Karibense di Reino. Ta importante pa e islanan tambe partisipá na Earth Hour, pasobra nos tur ta ser afektá pa kambio di klima. Islanan chikitu ta èkstra vulnerabel pa kambio di klima. Debí na subida di nivel di laman i e mundu ku ta kalentando, e chèns pa tempu ekstremo manera sekura ekstremo, inundashonnan pisá i orkan, ta hopi grandi. Esaki tin un impakto grandi riba ekonomia di e islanan, bienestar i prosperidat di e poblashon.

Earth Hour: lights off for an hour

Willemstad – Worldwide, millions of people, companies and municipalities turned off their lights for one hour during Earth Hour on Saturday 25 March to draw attention to the fragile nature. On Curaçao, Earth Hour was also celebrated. With the cooperation of Curaçao Ports Authority, the non-essential lighting of the Queen Emma Bridge was turned off.

Earth Hour is an annual initiative of the international WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature). This initiative started in 2007 in Sydney as a small-scale action that drew attention to climate change. Afterwards it has grown into the world’s largest conservation movement. Last year, millions of people, businesses and organizations participated in more than 190 countries and territories. The lights go out en masse from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time. In addition to turning off lights, WWF urges to do something positive for the Earth for more than 60 minutes (hence the 60+ logo). This could be, for example: picking up litter in the neighbourhood, recycling more, planting trees, etc.

The World Wide Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL) is the driving force behind Earth Hour in the Netherlands, but spontaneous events are also organized throughout the country. WWF-NL decided this year to also involve Curaçao in the organization around this grassroots movement. In the Caribbean, the foundation starts with Curaçao first and aims to expand to another island of the Dutch Kingdom every year. It is important that the islands participate in Earth Hour as we are all affected by climate change. Small islands are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Due to the rise in sea levels and global warming, the risk of extreme weather such as extreme drought, severe flooding and hurricanes is high. This has a major impact on the economy of the islands, the well-being and prosperity of the population.