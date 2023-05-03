Willemstad, 2 di mei 2023 – Durante e reunion mensual di Komishon Sentral di Sindikatonan (CCvV) ku a tuma lugá dia 26 di aprel último, sr. Frensel Josefina di sindikato SITEK, a pasa e presidensia di CCvV pa sr. Wendy Calmes di sindikato ABVO.

Sr. Josefina a dirigí e plataforma di konsulta institushonalisá di e sinku sindikatonan den sektor públiko, esta ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP i SITEK durante un aña.

Sr. Wim van Lamoen di sindikato STrAF tabata visepresidente.

Presidensia di CCvV ta rotativo entre e sinku sindikatonan representá ei i tin un durashon di un aña.

Sra. Rosiël Windster, miembro di sindikato NAPB, ta e visepresidente nobo di CCvV.

Willemstad, 2 mei 2023 – Tijdens de maandelijkse vergadering van de Centrale Commissie van Vakbonden (CCvV) dat op 26 april 2023 heeft plaatsgevonden, heeft de heer Frensel Josefina van SITEK het voorzitterschap van de CCvV overgedragen aan de heer Wendy Calmes van ABVO.

De heer Josefina heeft een jaar lang het institutioneel overlegplatform van de publieke sector, ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP en SITEK, voorgezeten.

De heer Wim van Lamoen, van de vakbond STrAF, was plv. voorzitter van de CCvV.

Het voorzitterschap van de CCvV rouleert tussen de vakbonden vertegenwoordigd in de CCvV en heeft een duur van één jaar.

Mevrouw Rosiël Windster, lid van de vakbond NAPB, is de nieuwe plv. voorzitter van de CCvV.

Willemstad, May 2, 2023 – During the monthly meeting of the Central Commission of Trade Unions (CCvV) on April 26, 2023, Mr. Frensel Josefina of SITEK handed over the chairmanship of the CCvV to Mr. Wendy Calmes of ABVO.

Mr. Josefina chaired for one year the institutional consultation platform of the public sector, ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP and SITEK.

Mr. Wim van Lamoen, of the STrAF union, was deputy chairman of the CCvV.

The chairmanship of the CCvV rotates among the unions represented in the CCvV and has a term of one year.

Ms. Rosiel Windster, a member of union NAPB, is the new deputy chair(wo)man of the CCvV.