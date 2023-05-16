Big Live Nature Quiz — Ganadónan Hulanda Karibense

Wega di naturalesa online grátis

Dia 13 di mei 2023 Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a organisá su ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’ pa habitante na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius i Sint Maarten. En total 164 individual a partisipá na e kwes online, live i interaktivo akí. Despues di hopi ròndu di pregunta eksitante i yen di tenshon tokante naturalesa, un tim na Saba a gana un paseo riba boto di bela.

E ‘Big Live Nature Quiz’ ta un evento ku ta bini bèk tur aña, ku nos a krea pa na un manera dibertido i interaktivo eduká suidadanonan tokante naturalesa (konservashon di naturalesa), hasi nan orguyoso di nos naturalesa hulandes karibense, enkurashá práktikanan ku no ta forma un peso pa nos medio ambiente, sostené proyektonan di protekshon di naturalesa i konektá hendenan den henter Hulanda Karibense ku otro. E kwes ta un real esfuerso multi-insular di tim: kreá i sostené di parti di e seis islanan hulandes karibense, inkluso e organisashonnan di maneho di áreanan protehá ((Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba,CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA), spònsernan (lokal) i Dutch Caribbean TV.

Kwes live i interaktivo

Algun tim a hunga online for di kas i otronan a bai na un bar òf restorant designá, kaminda a transmití e kwes. Sitionan di transmishon tabata na Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, na Boneiru: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, na Kòrsou: Grand Cafe Mahaai na Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, na Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, i na St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar.

E kwes tabata online i live. Di e manera akí tur tim di e islanan hulandes karibense por a partisipá na mes momentu i komuniká ku otro i ku e anfitrion di e programa.

Tema: bestia i mata ku ta bou di menasa

E kwes tabatin en total 24 pregunta trivia sistema ‘multiple choice’. E kwes tabata na ingles, pero e preguntanan tabatin suptítulo na hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento tambe. E preguntanan tabata entre otro tokante espesienan manera turtuga, tribon i yuana.

Ganadónan

E promé lugá a bai pa “Not Even Once” na Saba. Nan ta haña un paseo riba barku di bela rònt di nan bunita isla. E di dos lugá a bai pa “Cuddlefishes” na Boneiru i e di tres lugá a bai pa “humuhumunukunukuapua” na Boneiru. E ganadónan pa kada isla ta pa Kòrsou “Beaujon ta on”, Aruba: “Walishali”. Pa Sint Maarten: “I pampani” i pa Sint Eustatius: “Bacon and Beans”. Nan lo risibí otro premionan lokal. Un kaluroso pabien na nan tur.

“Nos a pasa hopi prèt i nos a siña hopi tokante naturalesa. Tabata algu hopi ‘great’ pa tin tur e 6 islanan hulandes karibense huntu den un solo kwes.” Esaki tabata komentario di un partisipante na e Big Live Nature Quiz for di Boneiru.

No faya e siguiente Big Live Nature Quiz

Sigui DCNA su Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), su Instragram (DCNAnature) òf http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. Pa mas informashon manda un email na research@DCNAnature.org.

Nos spònsernan

Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) ta finansiá e Big Live Nature Quiz i Nationale Postcode Loterij ta sostené e aktividatnan di DCNA. E premionan lokal ta opsekio di “de Buren Curaçao”, “Concept Store by Sea & Sand-Curaçao, Oliva Restaurant Curaçao and “Restaurant Ginger Curaçao”i “Hillside Bonaire”.

Photo: Presenter of DCNA's Big Live Nature Quiz- Merietza Haakmat.

For island specific photos see online folder:

photos BLNQ F&F 2023

Big Live Nature Quiz—Winners in the Dutch Caribbean

Free Online Nature Game

On May 13th 2023, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) hosted its Big Live Nature Quiz for residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. A total of 164 individuals in teams consisting of 1-4 persons participated in the online, live and interactive quiz. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Saba won a sailing trip.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is a yearly event, created to educate citizens about nature (conservation) in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about Dutch Caribbean nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support nature conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the protected area management organizations (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA), (local) sponsors and Dutch Caribbean TV.

Live and Interactive Quiz

Some teams played online from home whilst others went to a designated bar or restaurant where the quiz was broadcasted. Broadcast locations included Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Curaçao: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar.

The Quiz was online and live. Therefore, all teams from the Dutch Caribbean islands could participate at the same time as well as interact with each other and the host of the program.

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz had a total of 24 multiple choice trivia questions. The quiz was in English, but questions also had Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. Questions included species such as sea turtles, sharks and iguanas.

Winners

First place went to team “Not Even Once” on Saba. They will receive a sailing trip around their beautiful island. Second place went to “Cuddlefishes” on Bonaire and third place to “humuhumunukunukuapua” on Bonaire. Island winner of Aruba is team “Walishali”, team “Beaujon ta on” on Curaçao, team “I pampani” on St Maarten and team “Bacon and Beans” on St. Eustatius. They will receive other local prizes. A big congratulations to all.

“We had a lot of fun and learned much about nature. So cool to have all 6 Dutch Caribbean islands together in one quiz.” Commented a Big Live Nature Quiz Participant from Bonaire.

Don’t Miss the next Big Live Nature Quiz

Follow DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. For more information, email research@DCNAnature.org.

Sponsors

The Big Live Nature Quiz is funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery. Local prizes were donated by “de Buren Curaçao”, “Concept Store by Sea & Sand-Curaçao, Oliva Restaurant Curaçao and “Restaurant Ginger Curaçao”and “Hillside Bonaire”.

Photo: Presenter of DCNA's Big Live Nature Quiz- Merietza Haakmat.

For island specific photos see online folder:

photos BLNQ F&F 2023

Big Live Nature Quiz- Ganadonan na Caribe Hulandes

Wega di Naturalesa Online Gratis

Dia 13 di mayo di 2023, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a organisa su Big Live Nature Quiz pa residente na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, St. Eustatius y St. Maarten. Un total di 164 individuo a participa na e quiz online, bibo y interactivo. Despues di hopi rond emocionante di pregunta tocante naturalesa, un ekipo na Saba gana un biahe riba un barco di bela.

The “Big Live Nature Quiz” ta un evento anual, crea pa educa e ciudadanonan tocante naturalesa (conservacion) na un manera pret y interactivo, pa infundi orguyo pa e naturalesa di Caribe Hulandes, encurasha practica ecologico, apoya proyecto di conservacion di naturalesa y conecta a hendenan di henter Caribe Hulandes. E quiz ta un berdadero esfuerso di ekipo di varios isla: crea y respalda pa e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes, incluyendo e organisacionnan di maneho di area proteha (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba,CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA) patrocinado (local) y Dutch Caribbean TV.

Quiz bibo y interactivo

Algun ekipo a hunga online desde nan cas y otro a bay un bar of restaurant designa unda a transmiti e quiz. E luganan di transmision a inclui Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Corsou: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar/

E concurso tabata online y bibo. Por lo tanto, tur e ekiponan di e islanan di Caribe Hulandes por a participa na mes momento y tambe interactua cu otro y cu e anfitrion di e programa.

Tema: Bestia y mata den peliger di extincion

E quiz tabatin un total di 24 pregunta di multipel escogencia. E quiz tabata na Ingles, pero e preguntanan tabatin subtitulo na Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento tambe. E preguntanan tabata inclui especie manera turtuga di lama, tiburon y yuwana.

Ganadonan

E prome luga a bay pa ” Not Even Once ” na Saba. Nan ta haya un biahe den un barco di bela rond di nan bunita isla. E di dos luga a bay pa “Cuddlefishes” na Boneiro y e di tres luga pa “humuhumunukunukuapua” na Boneiro. E ganadonan di e isla di Aruba ta “Walishali”, Corsou ta “Beaujon ta on”. Pa St Maarten “I pampani” y St. Eustatius “Bacon and Beans”. Nan lo haya otro premio local. Masha pabien na boso tur!

“Nos a pasa hopi pret y nos a siña hopi tocante naturalesa. Ta great pa tin e 6 islanan di Caribe Hulandes hunto den un quiz.”, un participante di Big Live Nature Quiz di Boneiro a comenta.

No perde e proximo Big Live Nature Quiz

Sigui Facebook di DCNA (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) of http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. Pa haya mas informacion, manda un email pa research@DCNAnature.org.

Patrocinadonan

Big Live Nature quiz ta financia pa Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad Alimentaria (LNV) y e actividadnan di DCNA ta conta cu apoyo di Nationale Postcode Loterij. E premionan local a wordo duna door di “de Buren Curaçao”, “Concept Store by Sea & Sand-Curaçao, Oliva Restaurant Curaçao and “Restaurant Ginger Curaçao” y “Hillside Bonaire”.

*********************************************************************************

Photo: Presenter of DCNA's Big Live Nature Quiz- Merietza Haakmat.

For island specific photos see online folder:

photos BLNQ F&F 2023