CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN I SU EMPLEADONAN TA ALEGRÁ GRANDINAN DI KAS DI MAYOR DI NOS MAYORNAN KOMO PARTI DI SIMAN DI APRESIO NA EMPLEADONAN

Willemstad 21 di Mei 2023 – Siman di apresio na empleadonan di CIBC FirstCaribbean e aña aki no únikamente a sirbi pa gradisí e rekurso mas balioso di e banko, ku ta su empleadonan, pero e banko i su empleadonan a tuma tempu pa malkriá grandinan di Kas di Mayor di Nos Mayornan.

E 30 habitantenan i 5 grandinan ku ta pasa dia na e kas di mayor a gosa di un mainta yená ku wega, kos di pasa boka, kos di bebe i momentunan di goso i kanto agradabel huntu. E banko a tuma e otro dianan di siman pa mustra apresio na su empleadonan pa nan dedikashon na e klientenan di CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Kas di Mayor di Nos Mayornan a keda establesé 17 aña pasá. E filosofia tras di e kas ta ku kada habitante i bishitante mester sintié na kas den un ambiente interaktivo ku ta enrikesé nan añanan komo grandi na e kas pa hende di edat.

Kada dia na e kas ta kuminsá ku aktividatnan físiko. Músika i kantamentu ta parti importante di e rutina diario na Kas di Mayor di nos Mayornan. Interakshon ku famia ta hopi importante i komo tal tin algún di e grandinan ku ta bai kas durante wikènt.

E mainta yená ku momentunan di goso ku empleadonan di CIBC FirstCaribbean a perkurá pé a pas nèt ku e kas, i su habitantenan ta gosa kada dia na e kas di hende grandi aki. Asta e empleadonan ku ta traha na Kas di Mayor di nos Mayornan a keda malkriá ku un bon masashi.

Bo por konta ku na e kas kada luna tin un selebrashon ora un hende hasi aña na e kas, paso selebrashon ta parti di e bida na e kas. Asina e empleadonan a bolbe bishitá e kas algun dia después pa

selebrá huntu ku Sra. Bebi ku a kumpli 102 aña.

“Nos a tuma e aña aki atrobe pa gradisí nos empleadonan pa nan kontribushon i dedikashon na nos banko. E siman tabata yená ku aktividatnan ku hopi goso. Asina tabatin un trit di apresio, un ‘Anything but a bag-Day’, happy hour i kwis. Tur esaki a keda koroná ku un grupo di nos koleganan dedikando un mainta na Kas di Mayor di Nos Mayornan. Nos ta kontentu di por a kombertí nos gratitut na nos empleadonan den grandinan ku kara alegre na Kas di Mayor di Nos Mayornan”, asina Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN AND EMPLOYEES ADOPT HOUSE FOR ELDERLIES FOR OUR ELDERLY

AS THEIR CAUSE DURING EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION WEEK

Willemstad May 21, 2023- Employee Appreciation Week at CIBC FirstCaribbean not only served to show appreciation to the most valuable asset to the bank, which are its employees, but the bank and its employees also took time to pamper the elders at ‘House for Elderlies For our Elderly’.

The 30 residents and five daycare visitors enjoyed a morning filled with games, snacks and beverages and enjoyable moments as they sang together. The bank took the other days of the week to show its gratitude to its employees for their dedication to the clients of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

‘House for Elderlies For our Elderly’ was established 17 years ago. The philosophy behind the house is that each habitant or visitor must feel at home in an interactive environment that enriches the golden years of those at the elderly home.

Each day at the house starts with physical activities. Music and singing are also part of the daily routine at House for Elderlies For our Elderly. Interaction with family is also highly emphasized as some of the elders go home during the weekend.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean fun-filled morning created by the employees fit perfectly with the house and resident’s way of enjoying each and every day at the elderly home. Even the employees of House for Elderlies For our Elderly were pampered with massages.

You can count on it that each month there is a birthday celebration at the elderly home which is eagerly celebrated. The employees re-visited the elderly home a couple days after their initial visit, to celebrate the birthday of “Mrs. Bebi” who turned 102 years.

“We took time again this year to say thank you to our employees for their contribution and dedication to the bank. The week was packed with fun-filled activities, like treats of appreciation, Anything but a bag Day, happy hours and a quiz. All of this was crowned with a group of our colleagues dedicating a morning to the elders at House for Elderlies For our Elderly. We are pleased that we were able to convert our gratitude to our employees into elderlies with joyous faces at House for Elderlies For our Elderly,” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Manager for CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao.