May 24th 2023

St. Maarten Police Successfully Captures Dangerous Dog; Owner Urged to Contact Authorities

The St. Maarten Police Force would like to inform the public that the dangerous dog, previously reported as running loose in the Guana-Bay area, has been successfully apprehended. This action was taken in response to recent reports of the dog attempting to attack pedestrians in the Hope-Estate area.

On the evening of May 22, 2023, a collaborative effort involving a group of dedicated police personnel, alongside other non-governmental organizations, was undertaken to capture the brown and white Pitbull mix that posed a threat to public safety. After an extensive search in the vicinity of the Hope Estate, the operation concluded with the successful containment of the dog.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind the owner of this dog that it is crucial to come forward and contact the St. Maarten Police Department to address this matter promptly. It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure the proper control and management of their animals. Allowing a dangerous dog to roam freely can lead to the commission of a criminal offense.

The St. Maarten Police Department reiterates its commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. We urge the owner of the brown and white Pitbull mix to contact us as soon as possible to facilitate the resolution of this situation.

Sint Maarten Police Investigate Vandalism of vehicles

The Sint Maarten Police force is actively conducting investigations into incidents involving the vandalism of window panes on two private vehicles on the L.B Scott road over. It has been reported that students were responsible for these acts of destruction by throwing stones.

The Sint Maarten Police force urges parents to engage in a constructive dialogue with their children regarding this unacceptable and criminal behavior. Such acts not only carry severe consequences for the minors involved but also pose potential repercussions for their parents.

KPSM kindly request parents to emphasize the importance of responsible conduct and respect for others property to their children. By doing so, we can foster a culture of accountability and discourage such destructive behavior.

The Sint Maarten Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the community in this matter and encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in our investigations. Together, we can uphold the values of our community and create a safer environment for all.

Anyone with information about these incidents to contact KPSM on +1 721-5422222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –

Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

St. Maarten Police Force Investigating Two Serious Traffic Accidents

The St. Maarten Police Force is actively investigating two serious traffic accidents that occurred on the evening of May 23, 2023. These incidents took place at the junction of Sucker Garden Road and Arch Road, as well as on G.A Arndell Blvd (Link 1).

At approximately 8:15 PM, the police dispatch center received multiple reports of a serious traffic accident on Sucker Garden Road, resulting in two individuals sustaining severe injuries. Immediate action was taken as police officers and ambulance personnel were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, our patrol encountered two young men who were seriously injured on the road. Immediate first aid was administered, and both individuals were expeditiously transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. Initial investigations suggest that a scooter rider and their passenger, along with a red Ford Mustang, were traveling from Sucker Garden towards Philipsburg. The driver of the red car attempted to make a left turn into a car park while being overtaken by the scooter rider, resulting in a collision. Unfortunately, before the arrival of the police, unknown individuals had removed the scooter from the scene, presenting challenges for the ongoing investigation.

Shortly after, at approximately 8:20 PM, the dispatch center received a report of another accident on Link 1, where one of the victims was trapped inside a vehicle. The Police Fire Brigade and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a white Hyundai was ascending the mountain towards the roundabout at Indigo Bay, while a grey SUV was descending. At a certain point, the driver of the white vehicle lost control, leading to a head-on collision with the grey SUV. The Fire Department personnel successfully extricated the victim from the vehicle.

The female victim received immediate on-site first aid before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. Currently, all three victims involved in the two separate accidents remain in a serious but stable condition. The Traffic Department personnel are diligently conducting investigations into these incidents.

The St. Maarten Police Force remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Updates regarding the progress of the investigations will be provided if deemed necessary.