Fundashon Plòns Kòrsou (FPK) tabata invitado awe na Universidat di Kòrsou serka e studiantenan di klas 2 di e Fakultat Sosial i Komportashon. Pa e vak di ‘community development’ e studiantenan akí a organisá un atardi di informashon ku enfoke riba HIV. Athalia Alberto di FPK a duna un presentashon tokante HIV i tambe e kampaña di B’A KONFIA?. Huntu ku FPK tabatei Curaplus pa konta nan eksperensianan ku pashentnan HIV positivo i tambe e hobennan di youth change foundation ku a hasi un skèch.

Di forma aki FPK ta kontribui na komunidat di Kòrsou dor di duna infromashonnan veridiko i aktual tokante edesaroyonan riba e topiko di HIV/AIDS.

The Fundashon Plòns Kòrsou (FPK) was invited today to the University of Curaçao by the students of class 2 from the Faculty of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The students organized an information session focused on HIV for their school subject ‘community development’. Athalia Alberto from FPK gave a presentation about HIV and also discussed about the B’A KONFIA? campaign. Together with FPK, Curaplus was present to share experiences with HIV-positive patients and the young people from the Youth Change Foundation who performed a sketch.

In this way, FPK contributes to the Curaçao community by providing accurate and up-to-date information about developments regarding HIV/AIDS.

