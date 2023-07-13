July 13, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA

USS CARL M LEVIN (DDG-120) port call in Aruba

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Curaçao
U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL

USS CARL M LEVIN (DDG-120) port call in Aruba
The USS CARL M LEVIN (DDG-120), the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is scheduled for a port & liberty call in Aruba from 12-14 July 2023. USS CARL M LEVIN is commanded by Commander Kelly Craft, United States Navy. The occasion marks the first port call to the Dutch Caribbean by a 3rd Fleet (Pacific Fleet) ship in over 8 years.

USS CARL M LEVIN was commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. She is named for the late Senator Carl M. Levin, Michigan’s longest serving Senator, and a member or Chairman of the Armed Services Committee for his 36-year career in the U.S. Senate. USS CARL M LEVIN (DDG-120) has a crew complement of 42 officers and 247 enlisted sailors.

USS CARL M LEVIN “Tenacious in the Fight” – https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg-120/

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

FUNDASHON KULTURAL SEU KORSOU: AKUERDO PA TARIMA

REDAKSHON 0

Atvertensia pa weganan di piramit i otro ofertanan froudulento durante di krísis di COVID-19

REDAKSHON 0

Platform Internationaal Verdrag Rechten van het Kind (IVRK) heeft kennis genomen van de zogenaamde ‘Momo challenge’.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: