Bonaire welcomes the newest Winair airplane to the island

TCB in partnership with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) welcomed the newest Winair airplane on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 with a water salute as part of the re-inauguration flight to the island. The airplane is an ATR 42-500, with a capacity of 48 seats.

TCB welcomed all arriving visitors with a Bonaire goodie bag as a token of appreciation. Winair offers two flights a week to Bonaire from St. Maarten, with flights on Tuesday and Sunday with a stopover in Curaçao.

TCB organized a ceremony titled #ItsInOurNature for the team at the Tecnobar Airport Bonaire welcoming the flight to the island

