Bonaire welcomes the newest Winair airplane to the island
Bonaire welcomes the newest Winair airplane to the island
TCB in partnership with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) welcomed the newest Winair airplane on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 with a water salute as part of the re-inauguration flight to the island. The airplane is an ATR 42-500, with a capacity of 48 seats.
TCB welcomed all arriving visitors with a Bonaire goodie bag as a token of appreciation. Winair offers two flights a week to Bonaire from St. Maarten, with flights on Tuesday and Sunday with a stopover in Curaçao.
TCB organized a ceremony titled #ItsInOurNature for the team at the Tecnobar Airport Bonaire welcoming the flight to the island
You must log in to post a comment.