Social Media News Brief. August 3, 2023

The Tax Administration Office, including the Receiver’s Office cashiers, will be closed on Friday, August 4th, 2023, due to a scheduled team building activity.

Operations will resume on Monday, August 7th, 2023.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Regards,

Tax Office

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket