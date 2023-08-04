Government of Sint Maarten

Ministry of VROMI is pleased to share significant developments regarding the Wellington Road culvert project.

Phase one has been successfully completed, and as a result, the road is now accessible for public use.

Additionally, we are moving forward with Phase 2, which will focus on the Wellington Road intersection with Waterfront Road. We anticipate further enhancements to our infrastructure in this crucial phase of the project.

We will continue to keep the public informed of any further updates on this project. Your support and understanding throughout this process are invaluable.

