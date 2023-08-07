CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA OFRESÉ UN KANTIDAT REKÒRT DI STUDIANTE OPORTUNIDAT PA SIÑA KONOSÉ EMPRESA BANKARIO DI ASERKA

E banko regional a tuma 73 studiante pa kore stazje na diferente sukursal propio

Willemstad 6 di ougùstùs 2023- Un kantidat rekòrt di no ménos ku 73 studiante ta koriendo stazje den e diferente departamentunan na CIBC FirstCaribean ront Karibe. Nan a bin ta atkerí eksperensia balioso den vários disiplina na e banko regional.

Tur e hóbennan aki, formando parti di e banko su programa di stazje den e periodo aki di aña, ta envolví den e operashon diario di e banko su operashon di Retail, Platinum and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Finance, Human Resources, Wealth, Operations, Property Services i e segmento di Technology. Nan ta inkorporá den e operashon di Kòrsou, Barbados, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

Director Talent Acquisition and Development di e banko, sr. Jewel Clarke, a bisa ku a dòbel e kantidat di hóbennan ku ta kore stazje e aña aki debí na e entusiasmo i éksito di e programa aki aña pasá den e segmento di Technology. El a bisa aserka ku e programa pa stazjèrenan ta parti di un programa ku tabatin hopi antisipashon pe i ku ta pilar di e asina yamá “Early Career Initiatives” na e banko.

Clarke a bisa tambe ku e banko ta “hopi kontentu di por a oumentá e kantidat di studiantenan di 40 pa 73, ya asina por akomodá e demanda di e hóbennan pa oportunidat pa keda eksponé na eksperensha balioso den banko. E ta un testimonio di e poder di invershon den futuro di talentonan i ta “un win-win pa e banko i pa e studiantenan pasobra nos ta ofresé nan un eksperensha balioso i ta siña di nan komo e siguiente generashon di talentonan. Komunidat, nos banko i e studiantenan ta sali ganá.”

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a bisa “Nos ta kontentu di por kontribuí na duna e siguiente generashon di bankeronan un oportunidat pa haña un bista fresku den nos operashon bankario. Nos ta hañ’é importante pa koperá den ofresé nos talentonan hóben un bista asina partikular, i asina oumentá nan interes pa drenta industria bankario i ken sa, skohe nos banko komo é lugá di nan promé empleo.”

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WELCOMES RECORD NUMBER OF SUMMER INTERNS

Regional Bank takes on 73 interns across its diverse enterprise.

Bridgetown Barbados, August 6, 2023. A record 73 interns are currently spread across the diverse segments of CIBC FirstCaribbean gaining hands on experience in the multiple career disciplines at the regional bank.

The young men and women, part of the bank’s summer internship programme are immersed in the daily operations of the bank’s Retail, Platinum and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Finance, Human Resources, Wealth, Operations, Property Services and Technology segments. The internships are taking place at the bank’s branches and offices in Curaçao, Barbados, Bahamas, Cayman Islands,Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jewel Clarke, the bank’s Director, Talent Acquisition and Development said the decision to nearly double the intake of summer interns this year was due to the “excitement and success of our Summer Internship Program across our Technology segment last year”. She noted that the internship programme was “a highly anticipated program that is the cornerstone of our Early Career Initiatives”.

She said the bank was “very pleased to increase the number of interns from 40 to 73 to accommodate the demand by student for opportunities to gain valuable exposure to business. It is an incredible testament to the power of investment in future talent” and that the internship programme was a “win-win for the bank and the students since we are providing them with valuable experiences and also learning from them as the next generation of talent. It is a win-win partnership with our communities, businesses, and interns.”

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao said “We are glad to be contributing into giving the next generation of bankers an opportunity to a fresh look inside our banking operations. We find it important to cooperate in providing our talented youth such specific insights that will wet their appetite to join banking in the future and hopefully chose our bank as their employer of choice.”

