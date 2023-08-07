KPSM concern about Jouvert Morning Underage Drinking and Illicit drug use / Altercation on Rock Salt Road Results in Serious Injury

From: Acting Head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

August 6th 2023

KPSM concern about Jouvert Morning Underage Drinking and Illicit drug use

The KPSM was actively engaged during the recent Jouvert morning event, where a predominantly youthful crowd gathered. While the event was quieter than initially anticipated, it required vigilant attention from law enforcement.

Regrettably, the police encountered instances of underage drinking and illicit use of drugs (mainly marihuana) that raised serious concerns. Several minors were visibly intoxicated, with some even requiring medical intervention. The safety and well-being of our community’s youth remain a top priority for the KPSM.

We are deeply troubled by the incidents of underage drinking and illicit use of drug (smoking marihuana) that occurred during the Jouvert morning jump up. “The potential dangers and consequences associated with underage drinking and drug usage cannot be ignored. We urge parents and guardians to engage in meaningful conversations with their children about this issue, emphasizing the risks and the importance of making responsible choices.”

The KPSM is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the community.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take an active role in guiding their children, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions and avoid risky behaviors. Together, we can create a safer environment that allows our youth to thrive.

Altercation on Rock Salt Road Results in Serious Injury

In the early hours of August 6th, at approximately 01:50 am, the Central Dispatch of the KPSM received a distress call reporting an altercation on Rock Salt Road. Upon arrival, responding officers were informed that a confrontation between two males had taken a dangerous turn, leaving one of them severely injured.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the heated argument escalated, culminating in a violent act that resulted in one male being struck with a baseball bat to his head. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, emergency medical services were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The injured male, received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. His condition is described as stable but he’s still being monitored.

This case will be investigated by the detective department.

