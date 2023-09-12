CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN A START SU WALK FOR THE CURE NA KAYA KAYA I TA KLA PA “DEN AMBIENTE” SU EVENTO PRINSIPAL PA GENERÁ FONDO KONTRA KANSER

Willemstad September 12, 2023- CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, e esfuerso di mas grandi pa generá fondo pa e lucha kontra di kanser den region di Karibe, a lansa su aktividat na Kòrsou durante di Kaya Kaya.

Empleadonan di CIBC FirstCaribbean, huntu ku boluntarionan di Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds, a subi kaya durante di Kaya Kaya, bendiendo dry-fit shirtnan di Walk for the Cure i kolektando donashon ku buson di kolekta.

Tur fondonan generá ta bai pa sostené e trabou balioso di Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds den e lucha kontra di kanser. E aktividat di Kaya Kaya a sirbi komo preludio di e evento prinsipal pa generá fondo e aña aki, “Den Ambiente”, kual ta un eksperensha di goso nobo ku ta tuma lugá djadumingu 22 di Òktober 2023, for di 6’or di atardi te 10’or di anochi riba e lugá di stashoná outo di CIBC FirstCaribbean na De Ruyterkade #61.

CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walk for the Cure, e esfuerso mas grandi den region pa generá fondo den e lucha kontra kanser, ta selebrá su di 12 aña. E evento a inisiá komo parti di e banko su selebrashon di 10 aña i ta keda tené den henter e region kaminda e banko tin representashon. E fondonan generá ta pa primordialmente asistí den kompra i mantenshon di ekíponan usá pa diagnostiká i trata pashèntnan di kanser.

Tur loke keda generá den e aktividatnan di Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou ta bai pa Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Danki na e partisipashon entusiasmá, patrosinadónan i restorantnan ku a partisipá a logra generá ANG 28,000.00 ku e Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner aña pasá.

“Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” lo ta un selebrashon apropiá pa finalisá un fin di siman bon meresí, unda bo ta gosa di no menos ku 6 stènt di kuminda (Flavors of the world), bar premium, cigar bar, entretenimentu fenomenal, mientras bo por partisipá na wega i rífanan. Esnan ku den pasado a yega di partisipá na eventonan di Walk for the Cure sa ku ta importante pa reservá karchi trempan pa garantisá ku bo ta’den. Karchinan ya ta optenibel na ofisina di CIBC FirstCaribbean. Pa mas informashon por yama 433-8000 of manda meil pa marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN KICKS OFF WALK FOR THE CURE AT KAYA KAYA AND READY FOR ITS MAIN FUNDRAISING EVENT “DEN AMBIENTE” IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Willemstad September 12, 2023- CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, the largest fundraising effort in the fight against cancer in the Caribbean region, launched its 2023 fundraising activities in Curaçao at the Kaya Kaya festival.

Bank employees, along with Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds volunteers took to the streets during the Kaya Kaya festival, selling dry-fit Walk for the Cure shirts and collecting donations through collection bins.

The funds will support the valuable work of Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds in the battle against cancer. The activity served as a prelude to this year’s main fundraising event, “Den Ambiente”, an innovative leisure experience scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 6:00PM to 10:00PM in the parking area of the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch at De Ruyterkade #61.

In 2023, the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, the largest cancer fundraiser in the region, celebrates its 12th year. This event originated as part of the bank’s 10th-anniversary celebrations and is now held across the bank’s member footprint all over the region. The funds raised from the walk primarily go toward assisting in the purchase and maintenance of equipment used for diagnosing and treating cancer patients.

All proceeds from Walk for the Cure’s fundraising activities in Curaçao are donated to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Thanks to the enthusiastic participants, sponsors, and participating restaurants, last year’s Walking Dinner and the other fundraising activities generated ANG 28,000.00.

“Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” will be the ultimate celebration of an end of a weekend, well-deserved where you will enjoy no less than 6 food stations (Flavors of the world), premium bars, a cigar bar and great entertainment, while also participating in games and raffles. Those who have participated in the previous Walk for the Cure events know that assuring a ticket early is essential to ensure participation. Tickets are already available for purchase at the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch. For more information, please contact 433-8000 or marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com

