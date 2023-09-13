Influential TikTokers Discover Bonaire’s Tropical Paradise

TCB hosted over 35 influencers

Over the weekend of September 9th-12th, TCB, in partnership with Diamond Public Relations, welcomed a group of 35 prominent TikTokers from the US and Canada. With a combined reach of over 40 million on TikTok and Instagram, these influencers showcased Bonaire’s cultural and eco-friendly attractions through engaging content.

TikTok, boasting 1.5 billion active monthly users, has seen a significant rise in mature audiences, particularly in the 18-34 age demographic, making it a crucial platform for advertisers.

The TikTok Island Hop event saw influencers, ranging from TV personalities to scuba enthusiasts, immersing in Bonaire’s local culture, nature, and festivities. The trip concluded with an extravagant pool party at Grand Windsock Bonaire with live Latin-Caribbean music. Content from this event can be viewed on TCB’s TikTok and Instagram @BonaireIsland.

Post-Bonaire, the influencers showcased the ease of “island-hopping” as they moved on to Curaçao.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to the numerous partners who made the TikTok Island Hop a success, including Bamboo Bonaire, Blue Classroom, Bonaij Adventure Tours, Bonaire Vacation Villas, Cadushy Distillery, Divi Divi Air, Epic Tours Bonaire, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Landsailing Adventures Bonaire, Senses and more.

