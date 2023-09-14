Launch of EducationUSA Advising Center on Curaçao 

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Curacao celebrated the launch of the island’s first-ever EducationUSA Advising Center, a free resource for students, parents, and teachers who are eager to learn about opportunities to study at educational institutions in the United States. The launch is result of a close partnership between the U.S. Consulate, the Ministry of Education, and Stichting Studiefinanciering Curacao (SSC). This collective effort underscores the U.S. Consulate’s commitment to advancing education – and thus economic opportunity – for all students in Curacao.

EducationUSA empowers students to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education in the United States by providing the tools and resources they need to explore their options. With a full-time advisor on hand, students can get personalized guidance and access invaluable information about academic programs, scholarships, visa application procedures, and more. Beyond its educational mission, EducationUSA will also serve as a hub for students to gather and learn from one another. It will foster a sense of community for the students, parents, teachers, and administrators who are eager to equip Curacao’s youth with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in the global economy.

Come to EducationUSA Curacao and see it for yourself!

Molenplein Z/N| Hours of Operation: M-F 9:00-12:00 & 14:00-16:00

Email: Curacao@educationusa.org |WhatsApp: +5999 672 8820