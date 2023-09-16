30 TikTokers di Estádos Unídos i Canada a eksperensiá Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 15 di sèptèmber 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku Diamond PR a organisá un ‘mega’ trep úniko pa 30 influencers riba TikTok prosedente di Estádos Unídos i Canada bin sera konosí ku Kòrsou. Meta di e trep tabata pa oumentá e konosementu di nos destinashon bou di nos merkadonan di enfoke i asina alkansá un grupo grandi di futuro bishitante. E grupo di TikTokers a keda di 12 pa 15 di sèptèmber i a eksplorá, deskubrí i eksperensiá e produkto turístiko úniko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Nan ta kompartí nan eksperensianan riba nos isla via videonan atraktivo ku ta alkansá un oudiensia kombiná di riba 40 mion siguidó. Ta trata di TikTokers ku ta krea kontenido rondó di tópikonan manera, biahe, gastronomia, buseo, bailamentu, moda, LGBTQ, entretenamentu, deporte i wellness.

E programa a inisiá ku un Mini Karnaval kaminda e grupo di TikTokers a keda kompañá pa un brassband i algun persona den nan trahe di Karnaval saliendo for di Wilhelmina Park pasando riba Emmabrug i terminá den Kurá Hulanda Village. Su siguiente dia, e grupo a partisipá na un Willemstad tour riba scooter pa atmirá entre otro e muralnan kolorido i pa nan almuerso nan a bishitá Plasa Bieu. Tambe nan a bishitá Parke Nashonal Shete Boka, Kenepa Grandi, kore riba jetski i landa na Cas Abou. Mas aleu, nan a partisipá na entre otro un workshop kulinario, un tour riba buggy pa eksplorá parti Ost di Kòrsou i un workshop na Hòfi Mango pa siña traha nan propio te di yerba. E bishita na Kòrsou a forma parti di un proyekto total kordiná pa e agensia Diamond PR bou di e nòmber TikTok Island Hop, kaminda e TikTokers a bishitá tantu Boneiru komo Kòrsou.

Ta bon pa menshoná, ku TikTok ta e plataforma di medionan sosial ku a konosé e kresementu mas aselerá, e ta disponibel den 160 pais, ku riba 1.1 bion usuario aktivo i e plataforma a ser deskargá mas di 220 mion biaha na Merka. Gen Z (20% di e poblashon na Merka) ta usa TikTok komo ‘search engine’ i no Google. Tambe e edat di e usuarionan ta subiendo, riba 50% ta riba 30 aña.

CTB ta kontentu ku e kolaborashon ku Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Diamond PR i partnernan di turismo na Kòrsou pa asina por a mustra e diversidat di nos produkto turístiko na un grupo importante di TikTokers.

30 TikTokers from the United States and Canada experienced Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- September 15, 2023 – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with Diamond PR organized a one-of-a-kind mega trip for 30 TikTok influencers from the United States and Canada to come experience Curaçao. The goal of this trip was to increase awareness of our destination among our key focus markets and reach a wide audience of prospect visitors. The group of TikTokers stayed from September 12-15 and they explored, discovered, and experienced the unique tourism product that Curaçao offers. They share their experiences on our island through engaging videos, reaching a combined audience of over 40 million followers. These are TikTokers who create content centered around subjects like travel, gastronomy, diving, dancing, fashion, LGBTQ, entertainment, sports, and wellness.

The program started with a Mini Carnival where the group of TikTokers was accompanied by a brass band and people dressed in their Carnival outfits, starting from the Wilhelmina Park, passing over the Emma bridge and ending at the Kurá Hulanda Village. The next day, the group went on a scooter tour through Willemstad where they could admire the colorful murals and had lunch at the Plasa Bieu (local Old Market). They also visited Shete Boka National Park and Kenepa Grandi beach. Furthermore, they rode on jet skis and swam at the Cas Abou beach. In addition, they participated in among others a culinary workshop, a buggy tour to explore the East side of Curaçao, and a Tea Crafting workshop at Hòfi Mango to learn how to make their own herbal tea. The visit to Curaçao was part of a project coordinated by the Diamond PR agency called TikTok Island Hop, where the TikTokers visited both Bonaire and Curaçao.

TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform, available in 160 countries, with over 1.1 billion active users, and the app has been downloaded over 220 million times in the United States alone. Gen Z (20% of the population in the US) uses TikTok as a search engine over Google. The age of the users is also increasing, with over 50% being over 30 years old.

CTB is very pleased with its collaboration with Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Diamond PR, and tourism partners in Curaçao, which enabled our island to showcase the diversity of our tourism product to an important group of TikTokers.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

