From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

October 13th h 2023

Minister of Justice Honorable Anna Richardson Congratulates Officers Embarking on Specialized Training in Miami-Dade.

The Sint Maarten Police Force announces that three of its officers are set to depart the island to undergo specialized training in Miami-Dade. These officers, in collaboration with counterparts from Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, will participate in a two-week training course to become certified “Driving Instructors.” The purpose of this training is to equip these officers with advanced skills, enabling them to subsequently train our first responders effectively.

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, extends heartfelt congratulations to these officers as they prepare to embark on this important training endeavor. The Minister expressed full support for this initiative by the KPSM, emphasizing the critical role that specialized training plays in enhancing the capabilities of our law enforcement officers.

This training initiative aligns seamlessly with the ongoing “Back to The Basics” program, a strategic initiative introduced by the Chief of Police in response to community feedback. Following consultations with the Association of Police Pensioners, the Chief of Police identified the need for comprehensive training that delves into the intricacies of public interactions. The program’s core focus is on coaching and guiding young officers, offering them nuanced insights into the how, what, and when of public interactions.

The retired officers, drawing from their extensive experience, will serve as mentors, playing a pivotal role in guiding the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

“The dedication of these officers to undergo specialized training is commendable, and their contribution to the ‘Back to The Basics’ program is invaluable,” stated Chief of Police. “We are confident that this training will enhance their skills, enabling them to train our first responders effectively and uphold the high standards of the Sint Maarten Police Force.”

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that our officers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve and protect our community effectively.

Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Recent Incidents Involving Minors

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is deeply concerned about several recent in incidents involving minors in our community. On the evening of October 12th, 2023, around 20:00 pm, Central Dispatch received several distressing calls reporting a group of young boys engaged in destructive behavior, throwing rocks and causing damage to a hotel located on Bush Road and other businesses in the area.

Responding to the situation, officers patrolled the area and encountered a group of young men near Roses Road. Upon spotting the police, they attempted to flee, seeking refuge in the nearby bushes. Following a brief search, officers apprehended two individuals, both minors aged 12 and 13 years old. When approached by the officers, these young men became confrontational and attempted to engage in physical altercation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force reminds parents and guardians of their crucial role in curbing the unruly behavior of minors. The parents of the apprehended minors were contacted and requested to appear at the Philipsburg police station. At the station, they were informed about their legal responsibilities and the potential consequences of their children’s actions. It was emphasized that parents can be held liable for the actions of their minor children.

After a thorough discussion, both minors were released into the custody of their parents, with a stern warning about the need for responsible parenting and guidance. The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all parents to be vigilant, engage with their children, and actively participate in instilling positive values within them.

TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT OF KPSM INVESTIGATING FLIPPED CAR INCIDENT IN THE MULLET-BAY AREA

At approximately 08:00 AM today, the Police Central Dispatch received several calls reporting a car that had flipped over on the Mullet Bay road after colliding with a large boulder located on the side of the road . Officers dispatched to the scene discovered a Kia vehicle overturned in the bushes at Mullet Bay. Upon further inspection, there was no one inside the vehicle. Despite an extensive search of the area, the victim(s) could not be located.

Upon reviewing the documentation found in the vehicle, it was determined that the vehicle is registered to a resident of the French St. Martin . The traffic of Department has initiated a investigation into this incident to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Personnel of the traffic department is urging the owner/driver of the involved vehicle to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic Department of KPSM 1721554-2222

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

