Shamiro Anita ta resultá ganadó di Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award i awor ta bai representá JCI Dutch Caribbean na JCI World Congress na Suiza.

Willemstad – JCI Dutch Caribbean ta orguyoso di anunsiá ku Shamiro Anita, doño di Marketsz (@marketsz.official), a keda skohe komo ganadó di e kompetensia Creative Young Entrepreneurs Awards (CYE). Su kontribushon inovativo i vishon a kontribuí na e echo ku e a gana. Di e manera aki demostrá e spiritu empresarial ku tin den e region di Dutch Caribbean. Komo ganadó, Shamiro awor lo representá JCI Dutch Caribbean na e JCI World Congress benidero na Suiza.

Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award, kual ta organisá pa JCI Dutch Caribbean, ta sirbi komo un plataforma pa talentonan den mundu empresarial por demostrá nan ideanan i gana rekonosementu pa nan kontribushon den varios sektor.

JCI ta un abreviashon di Junior Chamber International. Riba nos isla nan JCI ta representá pa JCI Dutch Caribbean, kual na su turno tin organisashonnan lokal afiliá na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten. Den JCI hende hoben entre 18 pa 40 aña ta desaroyá nan mes pa bira lider hoben emperador. “Nos ta kontentu di tin Shamiro komo ganadó di e programa Creative Young Entrepeneur Awards. Su propuesta vishonario i mentalidat inovativo ta ehèmpel di e spiritu empresarial ku nos ke yuda krea den Dutch Caribbean.” Esaki segun Shakira Albertoe, presidente di JCI Dutch Caribbean.

Komo parti di su premio Shamiro lo biaha pa Suiza kaminda e lo representá JCI Dutch Caribbean na e JCI World Congress di e aña aki. Komo parti di e biahe ei e lo haña e oportunidat di konektá ku empresarionan di rondó mundu ademas di demostrá su servisio.

JCI Dutch Caribbean ta gradisí su partnernan OX and Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, Bearing Point, APC i CBCS pa yuda hasi programa Creative Young Entrepreneur posibel.

Pa sa mas di Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award, bishita nos Instagram @jcidutchcaribbean.

Shamiro Anita Emerges as Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award Winner, Set to Represent JCI Dutch Caribbean at 2023 World Congress in Switzerland.

Willemstad, October 30, 2023 – JCI Dutch Caribbean proudly announces Shamiro Anita, CEO and owner of Marketsz (@marketsz.official) as the distinguished winner of the Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award. His innovative contributions and visionary approach have earned him the title, exemplifying the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Dutch Caribbean region. As the winner, Shamiro will now represent JCI Dutch Caribbean at the upcoming JCI World Congress in Switzerland.

The Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award, hosted by JCI Dutch Caribbean, serves as a platform for emerging talents to showcase their groundbreaking ideas and gain recognition for their outstanding contributions to various industries.

JCI is short for Junior Chamber International. On our islands JCI is represented by the National Organization, JCI Dutch Caribbean with its affiliated local organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. In JCI young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years develop themselves in becoming enterprising young leaders. “We are thrilled to announce Shamiro Anita as the winner of the Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award. His visionary approach and innovative mindset exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship we aim to foster in the Dutch Caribbean,” said Shakira Albertoe President of JCI Dutch Caribbean.

As the award recipient, Shamiro Anita will now embark on a remarkable journey to represent JCI Dutch Caribbean at the 2023 World Congress in Switzerland. This prestigious event will provide him with a global platform to showcase his innovative concept and network with like-minded entrepreneurs from around the world.

JCI Dutch Caribbean would like to thank its partners OX and Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, Bearing Point, APC & CBCS for supporting the project Creative Young Entrepreneur

Follow us on our Instagram @jcidutchcaribbean for more information

