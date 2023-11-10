YEAR-TO-DATE (JAN-OCT) STAY OVER VISITORS’ ARRIVAL & IMPACT OF REGATTA BONAIRE

Preliminary results indicate that Bonaire welcomed 13,525 stay-over visitors during the month of October 2023. Year-to-date (Jan-Oct), Bonaire welcomed a total of 139,490 stayover visitors in 2023, outpacing the figures for the same period in 2019 (130,300) and 2022 (137,500).

The Bonaire Regatta Festival, which attracted visitors from neighboring islands, played a significant role in the increase. In October 2019, Bonaire welcomed 12,200 visitors, a noticeable increase in October 2023. However, it’s worth noting that in October 2022, Bonaire welcomed 14,310 stayover visitors. This spike in October 2022 was directly influenced by the additional flight capacity provided by American Airlines (with three flights a week) and KLM’s 777 aircraft.

The Netherlands and the United States were the top two source markets for Bonaire’s visitors, with the United States accounting for 16.72% of the total stayover visitors in September 2023. Curaçao and Aruba were key contributors, with Curaçao contributing 19.98% and Aruba adding 2.81%. Bonaire’s tourism performance is also supported by visitors from Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Switzerland. Germany emerged as a strong market in October 2023, with 334 stayover visitors. The most common age group for visitors is 45 to 54.

In September 2023, Bonaire welcomed 14,447 cruise visitors.