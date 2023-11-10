November 10, 2023
TURISMO

YEAR-TO-DATE (JAN-OCT) STAY OVER VISITORS’ ARRIVAL & IMPACT OF REGATTA BONAIRE

Preliminary results indicate that Bonaire welcomed 13,525 stay-over visitors during the month of October 2023. Year-to-date (Jan-Oct), Bonaire welcomed a total of 139,490 stayover visitors in 2023, outpacing the figures for the same period in 2019 (130,300) and 2022 (137,500).

The Bonaire Regatta Festival, which attracted visitors from neighboring islands, played a significant role in the increase. In October 2019, Bonaire welcomed 12,200 visitors, a noticeable increase in October 2023. However, it’s worth noting that in October 2022, Bonaire welcomed 14,310 stayover visitors. This spike in October 2022 was directly influenced by the additional flight capacity provided by American Airlines (with three flights a week) and KLM’s 777 aircraft.

The Netherlands and the United States were the top two source markets for Bonaire’s visitors, with the United States accounting for 16.72% of the total stayover visitors in September 2023. Curaçao and Aruba were key contributors, with Curaçao contributing 19.98% and Aruba adding 2.81%. Bonaire’s tourism performance is also supported by visitors from Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Switzerland. Germany emerged as a strong market in October 2023, with 334 stayover visitors. The most common age group for visitors is 45 to 54.

In September 2023, Bonaire welcomed 14,447 cruise visitors.

WINAIR OFFERS MORE CONNECTIVITY BETWEEN ALL DUTCH CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

Winair is expanding its flights to and between St. Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire, effective November 15, 2023.

To celebrate this WINAIR will offer great promotional fares on these routes, with one-way fares starting from $69.00 between Curacao and Bonaire and US$199.00 between St. Maarten and Bonaire.

These fares include taxes/ fees and will be available for booking now until December 31, 2023 and travel until March 30, 2024, limited seats available.

The increased frequency will provide customers with more convenient and flexible travel options between the Dutch Caribbean islands.

To book the special promotional fares, please visit www.winair.sx

TCB ORGANIZED ITS ANNUAL CRUISE TOWN HALL MEETING IN PREPARATION FOR THE 2023-2024 CRUISE SEASON

On October 25th, 2023, TCB organized its annual Cruise Town Hall Meeting in collaboration with the Bonaire Government and Harbor Office. This gathering brought together key stakeholders from the cruise sector, including taxi services, vendors, travel agents, tour operators, booking agents, and representatives from the local tourism industry, marking the beginning of the 2023-2024 cruise season in Bonaire.

During the meeting, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on various topics, including the performance of the previous cruise season (2022-2023), the “One Call Policy,” first calls, training opportunities, cruise trade shows participation, agreements with cruise partners, head tax and more.

TCB provided an update on the role of the task force, including the support of KPCN, HarborMaster, Dispatcher, Toezicht & handhaving, R&O and Stinapa. Furthermore, the gentleman’s agreement was discussed and the registration to work in the cruise area has now officially opened and participants can register now for their cruise badge via https://tinyurl.com/Bonairecruise23.

Visit www.bonaire.portcall.com for the latest cruise schedule.

TCB INTRODUCES PUBLIC TOILETS AT SOUTH PIER AS PART OF ITS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS

TCB launched its new pilot program aimed at enhancing the experience of visitors and residents alike. As part of our commitment to improving public amenities, the “It’s in Our Nature” branded toilets have debuted at South Pier.

Introducing these public restrooms is a significant milestone in Tourism Corporation Bonaire’s product development strategy, demonstrating our dedication to making Bonaire an even more welcoming and accessible destination. The public toilets are designed to cater to the diverse needs of all individuals, with wheelchair accessibility and the highest sanitation standards.

TCB WELCOMES DAVIDLEE WINKLAAR AS PART OF THE LOCAL AMBASSADOR PROGRAM 

TCB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Davidlee Winklaar, designating him as an official “Professional Local” and a distinguished Bonaire Local Ambassador.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in promoting Bonaire’s distinct identity, rich culture, and breathtaking natural beauty through initiatives, competitions, events, and projects. Winklaar, a martial arts athlete, has recently announced his athletic comeback and plans to represent Bonaire at the Pan American Championship in Brazil in December 2023.

TRAVEL + LEISURE 2024 WORLD’S BEST AWARD

Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards are open for voting. Bonaire is on the ballot in the ‘islands’ category, and Harbour Village Beach Club in the ‘hotels’ category.

Voting is open through February 26, 2024. We encourage you to send this survey to all employees, loyal customers, friends, and family, asking them to vote. To vote, you must register and check that you traveled to the Caribbean/Bonaire on the survey. Every vote counts!

Link to Vote: TRAVEL + LEISURE World’s Best Awards 2024

You can view the official rules and regulations to promote the nomination here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

BARIO FESTIVAL | November 11th

TCB and Surround Vibe are organizing the third Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon. The event will take place on November 11, 2023, from noon to 11 p.m., featuring music from Grupo Eso, Foyan Boys, Sabor Tropikal, and a DJ. A mini-tournament will be organized on the Johan Cruijff Court, featuring neighborhood teams. The festival is free and open to residents and visitors. The event will take place on the grounds of the IKC Rincon and is open to all residents of Bonaire and visitors.

DEMA SHOW | November 14 – 17

TCB is announcing that Bonaire will be present at the DEMA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year&#39;s DEMA Show will take place between November 14 – 17, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This is the first time that the DEMA Show will be held in New Orleans. TCB and on-island partners have been preparing for this year’s show. The Bonaire Pavilion will have a total of 15 partners.

The following partners will be present at this year’s show: Belnem House Bonaire, Bonaire East Coast Diving, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, STINAPA, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving.

TCB is recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to the island’s tourism industry through the Bonaire Friends Program. Four individuals have joined the list: George Kultura Thode Stinapa’s Chief Ranger at Washington Park, Claydrick Clarenda, Nicole Pourier, and Rona Aguilar.

Mr. Thodé’s commitment to protecting Bonaire’s environment, educating youth, and preserving the island’s beauty was revealed during a chance encounter at the national park, inspiring all who met him. As the welcoming face at Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Claydrick’s warm greetings and profound knowledge of Bonaire’s culture and history have left an enduring impression on countless visitors. Nicole’s generosity and local insights touched the hearts of visitors, making their Bonaire experience truly unforgettable. Her sincerity and hospitality shone through despite challenges. Furthermore, visitors have been treated to an unforgettable experience by Rona’s exceptional service and attention to detail, earning her high praise for ensuring memorable stays on Bonaire.

Via this program visitors are encouraged to share their exceptional stories with the local community through the dedicated Bonaire Friends page at https://bonaireisland.com/bonaire-friends/.

TCB recognized eight visitors in October and a diving group as Bonaire Ambassadors. This was in the bronze, gold, and platinum categories.

BRONZE
Tim Proffitt was honored for the 12 years he has been visiting Bonaire. In his statement, Tim emphasized that he is very fond of the relaxed character of our island and the opportunity to do shore diving. William and Susan Guyer have also been visiting Bonaire for 12 consecutive years. They think that Bonaire has beautiful diving spots, the gastronomy of our island is spectacular, and the people are very friendly. William Vogel was honored for the 14 years he has visited our island. Every year he is also part of a diving group that regularly comes to Bonaire.

GOLD
A gold pin was presented to Edward Brockenbrough, who has visited our island for 25 years. The Dive Group Calypso was also honored for 25 years of visiting Bonaire.

PLATINUM
The highest award went to three visitors, namely Ric Minturn, who has been coming to our island for 30 years, Mike Marks for 31 years, and Patricia Vogel for 32 years of visiting Bonaire.
PR OPPORTUNITIES

If you’re interested in being a part of Tourism Corporation Bonaire’s regular PR outreach, please submit news / ideas to bonaire@diamondpr.comBonaire’s PR team is currently requesting the following information for upcoming pitching consideration:

2024 News
Do you have any big renovations or opening news to share? New sustainable initiatives or events happening in 2024? Send us anything new we should know about that gives travelers a special reason to visit next year.
DEADLINE: November 30, 2024

Love is in Bonaire: Romantic Travel
Sunset sail for two? Fun romance package at your hotel that go beyond roses and champagne? Any special Valentine’s Day experiences? What are the best things for couples to do while visiting the island on a romantic vacation?
DEADLINE: December 15,2023

Trend Alert! Solo Travel Experiences
Do you offer any experiences / specials for those traveling alone? With solo traveling trending in 2024, we’d love to share activities, packages and others experiences that are designed for one.
THE BONAIRE BOND
The Bonaire Bond is a designed destination pledge inviting visitors to sign a promise to travel responsibly and respect the island with a goal to sustain Bonaire’s natural appeal for years to come. The Bond is designed to serve as a reminder of how critical sustainable tourism is to the livelihood of its local community and to take it a step further, the island will reinvest in its conservation efforts by adopting a coral tree through the Reef Renewal Foundation on behalf of visitors that commit to this cause with their signature.

Help us spread the word about the Bonaire Bond and our island’s commitment to sustainable tourism.
DID YOU PAY YOUR NATURE FEE?
On Bonaire, Mother Nature and human nature live in harmony. We love our island so much that the island will love us back. Here we take care of our island and it returns a favor. STINAPA Bonaire is an organization that does everything in its power to preserve the beautiful piece of nature for the benefit of generations to come. To help protect our gem and to get more information on the Bonaire Marine Park visit www.stinapabonaire.org.
KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FROM BONAIRE
