Kòrsou preparando pa Serie del Caribe 2024

WILLEMSTAD – 14 di novèmber 2023 – Resientemente durante un rueda di prensa, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku Federashon Beisbòl Kòrsou (FEBEKO) a duna informashon referente e preparashonnan pa Kòrsou su partisipashon den Serie del Caribe 2024. Esaki lo ta Kòrsou su di dos partisipashon den e torneo anual di ekiponan profeshonal di beisbòl. E meta ta pa e aña aki sí Kòrsou regresá ku e kopa ganador. Alabes, Kòrsou su partisipashon ta forma parti tambe di CTB su strategia di promoshon di Kòrsou via di deporte. E torneo ta programá pa tuma lugá promé siman di febrüari 2024 na Miami. Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje tabata presente na e rueda di prensa i a elaborá riba e importansia di Kòrsou su partisipashon na Serie del Caribe 2024. Pa e okashon spesial aki tabata presente na Kòrsou, sr. Chema Sanchez di e ekipo profeshonal di beisbòl merikano Miami Marlins. E ekipo Miami Marlins ta un di e organisadónan prinsipal di Serie del Caribe 2024.

Serie del Caribe 2024 ta tuma lugá otro aña na Miami di 2 pa 9 di febrüari 2024. E torneo lo konta ku partisipashon di 7 pais esta Mexico, Puerto Rico, Repúblika Dominikana, Venezuela, Panama, Nicaragua i Kòrsou. E kampeonato lo tuma lugá den LoanDepot Park kual ta e kas di e ekipo di Marlins den liga grandi.

CTB a elaborá riba e importansia di Kòrsou su partisipashon den Serie del Caribe 2024 for di e punto di bista turístiko. Un públiko grandi ta sea bai wak e torneo den e stadion kaminda e partidonan ta tuma lugá òf wak via televishon òf online. Pues Serie del Caribe 2024 sigur lo brinda un oportunidat mas pa promové Kòrsou via di deporte. Ademas e torneo ta brinda e oportunidat pa Kòrsou ta presente den e merkado di Estádos Unídos kual ta un di e kontribuyentenan prinsipal di e kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia ku ta bishitá Kòrsou.

Por último, FEBEKO a duna informashon di e proseso ku Kòrsou ta kanando pa ku su partisipashon den Serie del Caribe 2024. Den kuadro di esaki lo tuma lugá un torneo lokal for di kua lo bai forma e tim nashonal ku lo representá Kòrsou na 2024. E torneo lokal ta tuma lugá di 3 di desèmber pa 10 di desèmber próksimo na Tio Daou Ballpark. Tur wega lo ta 7:30PM, porta lo habri 6:30PM. E torneo lo konta ku partisipashon di vários di nos hungadónan di MLB, ex- hungadónan di MLB, nos prospektonan den liga menor i otro liganan profeshonal rònt mundu.

Curaçao gearing up for the Caribbean Series 2024

WILLEMSTAD – November 14, 2023 – During a recent press conference, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with the Curaçao Baseball Federation (FEBEKO) unveiled details about Curaçao’s participation in the 2024 Caribbean Series. This will be Curaçao’s second participation in the annual professional baseball tournament. The goal is for Curaçao to return with the winning cup this time around. Curacao’s participation in the Caribbean Series is also part of CTB’s strategy to promote Curaçao through sports. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Miami during the first week of February 2024. The Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, was present at the press conference and elaborated on the importance of Curaçao’s participation at Caribbean Series 2024. For this special occasion, Mr. Chema Sanchez from the American professional baseball team Miami Marlins, was also present here in Curaçao. Miami Marlins is one of the main organizers of the 2024 Caribbean Series.

The Caribbean Series 2024 will take place next year in Miami from February 2nd to 9th, 2024. The tournament will feature the participation of 7 countries, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Nicaragua, and Curaçao. The tournament will be held at LoanDepot Park, which is the home stadium of the Miami Marlins major league baseball team.

CTB elaborated on the importance of Curaçao’s participation in the 2024 Caribbean Series from a tourism perspective. With an extensive audience expected to either attend the matches in the stadium, follow the games on television, or engage online, the Caribbean Series 2024 presents a valuable opportunity to promote Curaçao through sports. Furthermore, the tournament is an opportunity for Curaçao to be present in the United States market, which is one of the main contributors to the growth in the number of stayover tourists visiting Curaçao.

Lastly, FEBEKO provided details about Curaçao’s preparations for the 2024 Caribbean Series. This involves hosting a local tournament aimed at assembling the national team that will represent Curaçao in the upcoming Caribbean Series. The local tournament will take place from December 3rd to December 10th at Tio Daou Ballpark. All games will start at 7:30 PM, with gates opening at 6:30 PM. The tournament will feature the participation of several of our MLB players and former MLB players, our prospects in the minor leagues and in other professional leagues around the world.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

