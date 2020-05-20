Plan di rekuperashon di turismo i e protokòlnan pa esaki CHATA ta introdusí ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’ / Tourism Recovery Plan and the Protocols That Come With it Introducing the ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’

Plan di rekuperashon di turismo i e protokòlnan pa esaki

CHATA ta introdusí ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’

Willemstad, 20 di mei 2020 – Kòrsou ta un di e isla ku menos kaso konfirmá di COVID-19 entre otro islanan den Karibe. Aparate di esaki, aktualmente Kòrsou tin solamente 1 kaso aktivo, kende ta rekuperando den hospital. Esaki ta nifiká ku Kòrsou ta kasi kompletamente liber di e viru di Corona. CHATA ta orguyoso di e manera kon Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i su aliadonan a atende ku e situashon pa asina limitá kontaminashon bou di komunidat lokal.

Resientemente, Gobièrnu a de-eskalá algun medida, i esgun e situashon ta desaroyá, lo kontinuá ku esaki. Pa e motibu aki nos mester kuminsá pensa riba rekuperashon di turismo. Turismo di Kòrsou a generá $1.2 bion den aktividat ekonomiko direkto i tambe indirekto. Esaki ta 37% di Kòrsou su GDP di $3.263 bion i 25% di forsa laboral, ku ta generá 16mil kupo di trabou for di alrededor di 65mil persona emplea riba nos isla. Pa Kòrsou por logra e sifranan optené na 2019 den 2022, nos mester mester kuminsá ku e fase di rekuperashon mas pronto ku ta posibel, ku e medidanan korekto.

Den kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonomiko, Ministerio di salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa i CHATA, Ofisina di Turismi di Kòrsou (CTB) a inisiá e promé fase di un plan di rekuperashon: E introdukshon pa Rekuperashon di Turismo. E plan di rekuperashon a keda introdusí na publiko pa Dr. Dino Daal di CTB durante un konferensha di prensa huntu ku Minister Giselle Mc William, sr. Miles Mercera di CHATA i sr. Giordan Molina di Curaçao Airport Holding.

Mas lat awe, CHATA lo presentá un webinario na ingles ku CHATA su Presidente i CEO, sr. Miles Mercera, CEO di CTB, sr. Paul Pennicook i Minister Giselle Mc William pa elaborá riba e plan di rekuperashon ku a keda presentá ayera na Papiamentu.

Huntu ku CTB su plan di rekuperashon, e komishon di un normal nobo di CHATA, den kolaborashon ku GMN i MEO, a krea i entregá e ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’ kaminda ta spesifiká riba e diferente protokòl i medidanan ku mester implementá i praktiká den e diferente areanan den sektor di turismo. E diferente areanan ta referí na por ehèmpel, restorant, akomodashon, casino, transporte, taxi, outo di hür i tambe protokòlnan di higiena básiko ku mester keda adaptá na lokual ta realistiko pa kada negoshi ku ta ofresé servisio. Manera e situashon ta sigui desaroyá i medidanan ta sigui de-eskalá, CHATA lo adaptá e rapòrt pa apliká na otro areanan manera evento i atrakshon. E ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’ ta disponibel riba www.chata.org.

Ta importante pa garantisá seguridat di komunidat di Kòrsou durante e pandemia aki. Pa e motibu aki, CHATA, CTB, MEO i GMN a traha huntu pa garantisá ku kualkeir plan ku ta inkluí pasaheronan di afó, ta unu ku ta enkurashá seguridat i protokòl di higiena. E intenshon ta pa e protokòlnan keda implementá i praktiká pa tradonan, bishitante i komunidat kompletu pa seguridat di un i tur.

CHATA ta kontentu di por sigui traha huntu ku CTB, MEO i GMN pa rebibá e industria di turismo di Kòrsou.

Tourism Recovery Plan and the Protocols That Come With it

Introducing the ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’

Willemstad, May 20, 2020 – Curaçao has one of the lowest confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 amongst the other islands in the Caribbean. Aside from that, Curaçao now has only 1 active case who is currently recovering in the hospital, meaning Curaçao is almost COVID free. CHATA is proud of the way the Government of Curaçao and partners handled the situation in order to limit contamination amongst the local community.

Recently the Government has been relaxing certain regulations and as the situation develops, these regulations will continue to deescalate. It is for that reason that we must start thinking about tourism recovery. Curaçao’s tourism generated US$1.2 billion in direct and indirect economic activity. This amounts to 37% of Curaçao’s GDP of US$3.263 billion, and 25% of the employed labor force, generating 16,000 jobs out of the estimated 65,000 people employed on the island. In order for Curaçao to achieve its figures reached in 2019 by 2022, the island must start the recovery phase as soon as possible, with the right measurements in place.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Health and CHATA, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) assembled a Phase 1 Recovery Plan: The Introduction to Tourism Recovery. This recovery plan was introduced to the public yesterday by Dr. Dino Daal from CTB during a press conference along with Minister Giselle Mc William, Miles Mercera from CHATA and Giordano Molina from Curaçao Airport Holding.

Later today, CHATA will be hosting a webinar with CHATA President & CEO, Miles Mercera, CTB CEO Paul Pennicook and Minister Giselle Mc William in English to elaborate on the recovery plan that was presented yesterday in Papiamentu.

Along with CTB’s recovery plan, CHATA’s New Normal Committee, in collaboration with GMN and MEO, created and delivered the ‘Best Practice Protocol Report’ wherein specifies the protocols and measurements that have to be taken for different areas within the Tourism Sector. The different areas refer to, for example, restaurants, accommodations, casinos, transportation, taxi’s, car rentals and basic hygiene protocol that should be customized realistically to each business offering customer service. As the situation continues to develop and the regulations continue to deescalate, CHATA will adapt the report to suit the other areas such as events and attractions more specifically. The Best Practice Protocol Report can be found on www.chata.org.

It is important to ensure the safety of Curaçao’s community during the time of this pandemic. It is for that reason that CHATA, CTB, MEO and GMN all worked together to assure that any plan which involves incoming passengers, is one that encourages safety and hygiene protocols. The intention of these protocols is for them to be implemented and performed by staff members, the visitors and the community, for everyone’s safety.

CHATA looks forward to continuing the collaboration with CTB, MEO and GMN to revive the tourism industry of Curaçao.

